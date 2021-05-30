Hannah Ditzler Alspaugh began work on this detailed fabric album in 1887 and finished it in 1903, with some silk from her wedding dress. Alspaugh annotated each sample with details of the manufacture, redesign, circumstances of use and eventual disappearance of a garment; some of the samples date back to the Civil War. The book, created by a woman who had a great obsession with documentation, is a singular artefact of the culture of 19e making domestic clothes of the century. He chronicles the relationship of people to clothes at a time when most people, like Alspaugh, were not very wealthy, had no choice but to sew their own.

Hannah’s notes are extremely detailed and extremely emotional, said Dina Kalman Spoerl, Exhibitions Team Leader at Naper Regulation in Naperville, Illinois, including Publish on the Perspectives on History blog of American historical associations, presented this document to me in its collection of organizations. Everything has a label on it. Everything has at least a line on when she got it, how she wore it, what she did with it, during her life with her.

Alspaugh, whose farmer father moved to Naperville, Pennsylvania, was a teacher, artist, and librarian. She remained single for most of her life, before eventually marrying a cousin in her fifties. Although other women of the time also created cloth albums, Alspaughs has much more detail than most; at 42 pages, it describes hundreds of samples.









Left column, notation under two stacked samples of cream-colored fabric with blue and green patterns: Worn in childhood. Blue was just a skirt and wore a white waist with it. The green was one size and I tried so hard to cut it low in the neck, eventually mum cut it just enough to always provoke me. I wanted the shoulders to be cut like all the other girls.

The presence of Alspaughs’ mothers runs through this book, showing how the creation of clothing before the widespread availability of store-bought clothing required the work of all women in a family. This particular memory destroys any sepia vision of domestic industrialization and family reunification that the sentence in front of it could evoke. Imagine making a garment for your begging teenage daughter and fighting for the cleavage all the way!

Middle column, scoring on the side of the yellow and white checkered scrap: Sue yellow [her sister] and I had similar dresses. She wore hers and walked over the Hyers Fence on a Sunday as another came home from church. She was afraid of a good reprimand so she jumped but her dress caught on the fence and she fell in addition to tearing her dress very badly.

Ditzler would often mark a piece of fabric with the date the dress made from it was torn.

With clothes much rarer than today, a tear resulted not in throwing the garment, but a new round of work for the seamstresses of the family. Naturally, then, such events made a strong impression.









Middle column, notation under black silk scraps: I reached the height of happiness when I owned a black silk dress. Bought from Schlessinger & Myers Chicago in the fall of 1884 for $ 1.00 per yd. Sue was with me and I got 15 yds so I paid $ 15.00 all gold which allowed me to exchange a 5.00 bill with my dad for a new gold coin that Reverend Dixon gave her 5.00 that my mother gave me for a 5.00 Christmas present that I earned doing a portrait. So I carefully kept my gold until I bought it in the spring of 1885. Mrs. Martin made it for $ 6.00 pleated box in a pointy Basque draped skirt with fullness in the back worn for the first time in Art Reception in College & Begun in June 1885. Worn in Iowa in 1885. In 1894 put big puffs on sleeves and wear this summer and winter. Fall 1897 torn and washed, it was remodeled for the fifth time and topped with a jet bolero first worn by Emma Bristols She said it looked pretty. More on the next page.

Alspaugh, an unmarried woman most of her life, was especially proud to afford such a fancy dress. (The prices listed next to other samples are much lower, about a half or a third of the dollar per yard, that silk cost, and sometimes, as with calico, much less.) Alspaugh often recorded compliments. that people used to make her for her clothes decades after. kind words were distributed. Also on several occasions, she notes instances where she bought a light-colored type of fabric, and others have asked her if it was intended for her wedding dress. (Until 1903, this was not the case.)









Middle column, notation under brown scrap: Brown dress and velvet trim. Purchased in Chicago at 33 cts per meter. Velvet ribbon from 5 meters to 10 cts. Made this dress alone and was about 6 weeks doing so with other work. Plain loose skirt with velvet panels like this one [drawing of skirt and to the right drawing of bodice] braided velvet collar, front and waist cuffs and a sort of brown belt. Everything told me it sounded good but oh, what moans and moans while doing it! In 1893 I tore it up and Mrs. Miller made me a pretty costume. Velvet around the bottom of the skirt and waistband, cuffs and collar. My Worlds Fair dress because I wore it the most every time.

Naperville being about thirty miles from Chicago, Alspaugh was able to visit the World’s Fair of 1893 on many occasions. The great exhibit appears a few times in the pages of the scrapbooks, as she records the types of dresses that women tended to wear. to carry on its ground.









Right column, notation above and below the scrap with horizontal black bands: Calico packaging. Purchased from Peaslers on August 18, 1892. It was 7 cts per meter. The mother sewed the siding as she recovered from an illness. Used in 1895.

Who bought the fabric for a garment, and who made it for the wearer, were details that Alspaugh never neglected to include, as in this note on his mother’s service to sew a envelops while recovering from illness. On several other pages of the album, Alspaugh collects pieces of the dresses and aprons his mother wore, including one annotated the last dress her father bought her, and a piece of apron with the note that this blue is the one that ‘she wore last.

On the pages of his mother’s dresses, Alspaughs’ notes show how the clothing embodied the care of the family; often one family member would buy the fabric for his mother for a gift and another would make clothes with it. Mothers last dress, she notes next to one of those pieces. I bought it for her in Chicago in 1901. Sue and I made it for her that winter. She was so light and it looked good on her, so she looked like a doll and it was so suitable. The last time Eli [Hannahs brother] was over when she was up was January 11, 1903 and she wore it that day for the last time.