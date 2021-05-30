Megan Foxs Mugler Cutout Dress Is Everywhere





To get this look, you have to be, well, a fox.

At Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, actress Megan Fox, 35, sizzled in a sheer US $ 1,698 ($ 2,100) dress from French fashion label Mugler that featured a neckline, crossover neckline and tulle skirt transparent drape with an integrated. String. It’s a look that’s gaining momentum, with barely-there designs having a moment in the sun as celebrities embrace the bold style, NY Post reports. RELATED: The Boldest Dress Trends That Topped 2020 Fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, 72, made his runway debut in the heady pre-Insta days of 1998. Five years later, Mugler gave up fashion when his brand went bankrupt in 2003. But now designer Casey Cadwallader, working for a relaunched house of Mugler, has made these ultra-revealing cut-out designs a brand signature in recent years. In 2019, Kim Kardashian was stunned in a surprisingly similar vintage 1998 Mugler dress that appeared to be on the slingback of a major wardrobe malfunction. Inspired by Mugler’s couture pieces from the 90s, the brand’s latest strappy and sheer catsuits have proven particularly popular with muscular celebrities like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Irina Shayk and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who wore a black corseted version in her photoshoot for June British Vogue. RELATED: Racy Underboob Fashion Trend Designed to embody the ‘comic book heroine in the fashion space’, according to the brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 runway notes, the sculpting styles have subtle design elements to give the illusion that the wearer has an even more shapely body than it looks. . On Fox’s dress, it is a transparent mesh underlined in black to define its size. And on the Mugler catwalk in Paris, Bella Hadid had beige curved panels to shape her torso and thighs. The brand describes these enticing touches as “trompe-l’oeil fabrications that accentuate anatomical curves and erogenous zones with unprecedented ease”. By “ease” they may actually mean “a strategically placed body model and double-sided tape”. But if you have it, flaunt it. As Mugler himself put it in the 1994 fashion satirical film Ready to wear: “It is above all about looking good, helping the silhouette. And it’s all about having a good fuck, honey. This article originally appeared on the NY Post and has been reproduced with permission

