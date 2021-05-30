Fashion
Madonna’s son elicits reaction as he wears a dress in stunning video inside family home
Hanna Fillingham
Madonna’s son caused a stir after modeling a dress in a new fashion video posted to his famous mother’s Instagram post
Madonna loves nothing more than being a mother and although she keeps her children mostly out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media.
And over the weekend, the Vogue hitmaker stunned fans with a new video of his 15-year-old son David, modeling a silk maxi dress and sunglasses.
The fashion video appeared to have been shot in the family home in Portugal and showed David a glow of confidence as he walked around the house.
VIDEO: Madonna’s son David shows off her incredible dance moves
At the end of the video, the teen walked over to the kitchen, where he said, “It feels so free, you know what I mean!”
“Confidence is everything,” the proud parent captioned the pictures.
Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: “Omg I love him, watch out for Naomi”, while another wrote: “David is everything!” A third added: “This is simply the best.”
Madonna adopted David, along with her daughters Mercy and twins Esther and Stella, from Malawi.
Madonna’s son David modeled an elegant dress at his home in Portugal
The award-winning star is also mother-daughter Lourdes, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
Madonna – who moved her family to Portugal several years ago so David could fulfill his dream of becoming a professional footballer – previously talked about how the teenager is the child who lashes out the most.
She praised the teenager for her determination during an interview with Vogue.
Madonna is an adorable mother of six
She said: “What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most with. in common. I feel like he understands me, he has more of my DNA. than any of my other kids so far. “
The star also owns various homes elsewhere in the world, including Los Angeles and New York.
The singer is also aware that her children are all privileged when it comes to their association with her as a mother, but that she was determined that they work just as hard.
The Vogue hitmaker with his son David
Speaking to Vogue about Lola – who follows in her mother’s footsteps as a dancer – she said: “I’m green with envy because she’s amazing in everything she does – she’s an amazing dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano wonderfully, she’s much better than me in the talent department. But she doesn’t have the same motivation. “
The star added, “And again I feel social media tormenting her and making her want to, “People are going to give me things because I’m his daughter.
“I’m trying to give him examples of other celebrity kids like Zoe Kravitz, for example, who have to get over that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the girl of …’ – and ultimately you are taken seriously for what. you do. You just have to keep going. “
