Carrie Symonds’ wedding dress for the secret ceremony cost $ 2,900 and is sold out





The mum-of-one opted for a white 2870 embroidered tulle dress, while Boris Johnson wore a dark suit with a blue tie. Carrie’s wedding dress was handmade by Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos

Carrie Symonds’ dress for her secret wedding to Boris Johnson cost nearly $ 3,000. The Prime Minister and his third wife tied the knot yesterday at Westminster Cathedral, Downing Street confirmed. The mum-of-one opted for a white 2870 embroidered tulle dress, while Mr Johnson wore a dark suit with a blue tie. Her wedding dress, by Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos, was handmade, according to reports. The dress features layers of vaporous ivory tulle spun with silk, with traditional Greek patterns. It has lattice edging and cord lace appliqués, which the popular atelier is known for.













Picture: NET TO WEAR)



At the time of writing, the dress – named ‘Appliqud Brodé Tulle Gown In White’ – is out of stock. Modesens and Net to wear. The couple announced their engagement – with the news that they were expecting their first child – in February last year. The couple exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday in front of a small group of close friends and family.













Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the cathedral was suddenly cleared of visitors, with staff saying it was going to be closed, The Sun reported. Half an hour later, a limousine carrying the bride swept through the square in front of the west main gate. This morning, a Downing Street spokesperson said: ‘The Prime Minister and Mrs Symonds got married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.













Picture: NET TO WEAR)

















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)



“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.” It is understood that Ms Symonds will take her husband’s last name and will be known as Carrie Johnson. Boris Johnson will return to the office after the holiday, according to reports. He and Carrie Symonds plan to go on their honeymoon in the summer of 2022. Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds

This is Mr Johnson’s third marriage, having finalized his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020. The ceremony means Mr Johnson became the first prime minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822. The wedding comes at the end of a difficult week for the Prime Minister in which his former aide, Dominic Cummings, called him unfit for duty.







