Vogue Williams stuns in elegant floral shirt dress to host Heart Radio

Vogue Williams inspired our summer wardrobes recently, and we’re obsessed with her latest look worn to welcome Heart radio on Sunday. RELATED: Vogue Williams’ Epic Morning Routine Revealed Her floral summer shirtdress was an elegant piece by luxury designer Hayley Menzies, paired with a pair of Greek sandals and a brown suede tassel handbag. Loading the player … WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in H&M bodycon dress for a night out Posting one of her iconic selfies to Instagram to showcase the stunning look, Vogue shared her outfit of the day with her 849,000 followers before wishing her fans a good morning. The star hosts the weekend breakfast show for Heart Radio The star’s fitted dress retails for £ 420. Described by the designer as: “inspired by the print of tropical flowers on a tablecloth on the island of Koh Samui”, Vogue’s collection of floral dresses gives us all the inspiration we need to add some color to our wardrobe. Daydream Cotton Embroidery Dress, £ 420, Atterley BUY NOW If you want to recreate Vogue’s stunning summery look, you’re in luck. Shirt dresses are set to be a hit this season, with countless street dupes available for you to rock the flowers this summer. Floral shirt dress, £ 30, Monki BUY NOW Our favorite dupe sells for just £ 30 at Monki, the street favorite. Pair this flowy button down shirt dress with white sneakers or simple sandals for a fun and flirty look. Hobbs Floral Print Dress, £ 151.20, John lewis BUY NOW For a more sophisticated style, this sunshine yellow sleeve maxi dress is the ultimate summer number. Defined with a neat collar and long sleeves, wear it with strappy sandals for those summer days in the sun. MORE: Vogue Williams Recycles Her Wedding Shoes In The Most Unexpected Way SEE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ family home is a riot of color Vogue, 35, has just returned from a stay with her husband Spencer williams. Taking to Instagram to post a romantic pic of her husband, Vogue wrote: “My best friend … what a lovely little night we had this week. We stuffed our faces, got chilled and had the prettiest. sleep!” Vogue and its old Made in Chelsea star husband, Spencer Williams The couple’s relaxing retirement was a well-deserved break, as the couple have their hands full at home as parents to Theodore, two, and Gigi, 10 months, who will be celebrating their first birthday this summer. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







