Connect with us

Fashion

Model Jessica Gomes recalls being shunned by high-end fashion brands for being ‘too curvy’

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


Model Jessica Gomes remembers being shunned by high-end fashion brands for being ‘too curvy’ – and the cast that left her demoralized

By Kristy Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

She is one of Australia’s most popular model exports, having appeared in eight issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and facade campaigns for American fashion brands.

But Jessica Gomes admitted her early years in New York were no easy feat, with some high-end labels criticizing her for being ‘too curvy’.

The 35-year-old Australian, of Portuguese, Singaporean and Chinese descent, said Stellar magazine how a meeting in 2006 left her deeply demoralized.

‘I felt really bad about myself’: Jessica Gomes, 35, recalls being shunned by high-end fashion brands during her early years as a model for being ‘too curvy’ in a interview with the Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar magazine. Photographed at a David Jones fashion launch in 2015

Jessica attended a casting in New York where the director sighed and pushed her breasts out after putting her in an outfit.

She remembers him saying, “It’s too tight. Your breasts are too big.

“ I felt really bad about myself, ” Jessica told Stellar The Sunday Telegraph. “I was repelled by a lot of fashion brands because I was too curvy.

'Too curvy': Jessica attended a casting in New York in 2006 where the director sighed and pushed her breasts out after putting her in an outfit, remembers telling him: 'C' is too tight. Your breasts are too big. Photographed at the Australia premiere in New York in 2008

‘Too curvy’: Jessica attended a casting in New York in 2006 where the director sighed and pushed her breasts out after putting her in an outfit, remembers telling him: ‘C’ is too tight. Your breasts are too big. Photographed at the Australia premiere in New York in 2008

Looking back, the rejection turned out to be a blessing, with Sports Illustrated reserving it shortly after.

“My agent said, ‘Don’t worry, Sports Illustrated just booked you. They love your breasts. They are awesome! So you’re gonna do this, “she recalls.

Having now modeled for just over two decades, Jessica is busier than ever, not only at the forefront of campaigns, but also turning to business and the theater.

The Perth-born star recounted Vogue Australia in 2019 that she is now more comfortable with her appearance.

Find work elsewhere: In hindsight, the rejection proved to be a blessing, with Sports Illustrated reserving it shortly after. Photographed at Australian Fashion Week in 2018

Find work elsewhere: In hindsight, the rejection proved to be a blessing, with Sports Illustrated reserving it shortly after. Photographed at Australian Fashion Week in 2018

Familiar Face: Having now modeled for just over two decades, Jessica is busier than ever, not only at the forefront of campaigns, but also turning to business and the theater. Photographed this month

Familiar Face: Having now modeled for just over two decades, Jessica is busier than ever, not only at the forefront of campaigns, but also turning to business and the theater. Photographed this month

“I feel like I know who I am now. I know what I like and I know what looks good on me, ”she said.

Preferring a more relaxed style, Jessica said of her beauty regimen, “ I’m pretty laid back and laid back, and I don’t like to look intimidating – I don’t want people to notice my makeup. I like a bare lip, nothing too harsh.

With one of her sisters working as a beautician, Jessica went on to reveal that if she hadn’t started modeling, she would have opened her own beauty salon.

“I would have liked to have my own living room. I’ve always been interested in beauty – I did my internship in high school in a beauty salon, ”she said.

Comfortable in her skin: The Perth-born star told Vogue Australia in 2019 that she is now more comfortable with her appearance. “I feel like I know who I am now. I know what I like and I know what looks good on me, ”she said. Photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019

Comfortable in her skin: The Perth-born star told Vogue Australia in 2019 that she is now more comfortable with her appearance. “I feel like I know who I am now. I know what I like and I know what looks good on me, ”she said. Photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: