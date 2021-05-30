Model Jessica Gomes recalls being shunned by high-end fashion brands for being ‘too curvy’

She is one of Australia’s most popular model exports, having appeared in eight issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and facade campaigns for American fashion brands.

But Jessica Gomes admitted her early years in New York were no easy feat, with some high-end labels criticizing her for being ‘too curvy’.

The 35-year-old Australian, of Portuguese, Singaporean and Chinese descent, said Stellar magazine how a meeting in 2006 left her deeply demoralized.

‘I felt really bad about myself’: Jessica Gomes, 35, recalls being shunned by high-end fashion brands during her early years as a model for being ‘too curvy’ in a interview with the Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar magazine. Photographed at a David Jones fashion launch in 2015

Jessica attended a casting in New York where the director sighed and pushed her breasts out after putting her in an outfit.

She remembers him saying, “It’s too tight. Your breasts are too big.

“ I felt really bad about myself, ” Jessica told Stellar The Sunday Telegraph. “I was repelled by a lot of fashion brands because I was too curvy.

‘Too curvy’: Jessica attended a casting in New York in 2006 where the director sighed and pushed her breasts out after putting her in an outfit, remembers telling him: ‘C’ is too tight. Your breasts are too big. Photographed at the Australia premiere in New York in 2008

Looking back, the rejection turned out to be a blessing, with Sports Illustrated reserving it shortly after.

“My agent said, ‘Don’t worry, Sports Illustrated just booked you. They love your breasts. They are awesome! So you’re gonna do this, “she recalls.

Having now modeled for just over two decades, Jessica is busier than ever, not only at the forefront of campaigns, but also turning to business and the theater.

The Perth-born star recounted Vogue Australia in 2019 that she is now more comfortable with her appearance.

Find work elsewhere: In hindsight, the rejection proved to be a blessing, with Sports Illustrated reserving it shortly after. Photographed at Australian Fashion Week in 2018

Familiar Face: Having now modeled for just over two decades, Jessica is busier than ever, not only at the forefront of campaigns, but also turning to business and the theater. Photographed this month

“I feel like I know who I am now. I know what I like and I know what looks good on me, ”she said.

Preferring a more relaxed style, Jessica said of her beauty regimen, “ I’m pretty laid back and laid back, and I don’t like to look intimidating – I don’t want people to notice my makeup. I like a bare lip, nothing too harsh.

With one of her sisters working as a beautician, Jessica went on to reveal that if she hadn’t started modeling, she would have opened her own beauty salon.

“I would have liked to have my own living room. I’ve always been interested in beauty – I did my internship in high school in a beauty salon, ”she said.