Shuzo Matsuhashi: “ Respect the traditional methods inherited and evolved over the centuries ”

Craftsmanship and sustainability: these are key ingredients in the creations of Shuzo Matsuhashi, a 26-year-old Japanese fashion designer based in Vienna. His work will soon be in the spotlight around the world, as one of nine creatives between the ages of 18 and 25 selected from 400 applicants from around the world attending the premiere Creative for our future initiative, set up by the Swarovski Foundation to identify and nurture young talents.

1. What creative influences did you feel as a child in Tokyo? My parents don’t work in the creative industries: my father is a dental technician and my mother works in a hospital. But my mom loves crafts and used to make bags for me when I was a kid. So I guess they’re both good with their hands. I was also good at drawing and origami although I preferred to play outside rather than stay at home.

2. What inspired you to become a fashion designer? Since I love creating things, I studied textile design at Tama Art University in Tokyo. I chose this department because I noticed that textiles are everywhere in our lives. When I was in second year, I had to choose between interior design, art and fashion. I chose fashion, but without thinking too much about it. I just liked fashion. I was 20 at the time.

Shuzo Matsuhashi says his outlook is influenced by his upbringing in Japan, but adds that many Austrian artisans have caught his attention as well.

3. What were your biggest creative influences growing up? My family. If my mom and sister weren’t so much into design, knitting, or tailoring, I might not have ended up in art college.

4. What was the first item of clothing you made? It was a poncho for a fashion contest in Japan. I had just started my fashion class and had no idea how to make complicated designs, so I chose a poncho. I made some hand-woven fabric with selvage, which is usually thrown away in weaving mills. The idea is still absolutely tied to what I’m doing now. I won the second prize.

5. Do you have a signature philosophy? Arts and crafts. When I studied textiles, I mastered traditional skills such as weaving, dyeing, printing and knitting. By learning these techniques with my own hands, I developed a deep understanding not only of fashion, but also of textiles and crafts. I respect the traditional methods inherited and which have evolved over the centuries.

6. Are your designs influenced by Japan? I was very influenced by my education in Japan. Lots of traditional crafts remain there. But in Vienna, too, there are often flea markets selling old fabrics, clothes, buttons, etc., which makes it easy to get old materials.

7. Is sustainability important? I have always been fascinated by old materials and handcrafted fabrics. They may be seen as having imperfections, but they have exceptional individuality and histories. For my current project, the Mending, Re-craft series, I use used clothing and second-hand materials. I am also inspired by the idea of ​​(using) traditional repair techniques to create a more sustainable society.

8. How did you get to Austria? I have been studying fashion design at Vienna Angewandte University of Applied Arts since October 2019. I wanted to take the time to develop my own collection rather than working for fashion brands in Tokyo.

9. Did your life change during the pandemic? An exhibition in Tokyo I was scheduled to attend was canceled in March 2020. Since then, I have been looking forward to showing my work and seeing my family and friends and going to see cherry blossoms. I also missed the Japanese food. But I realized that I was very lucky to be able to continue creating. I had time to research, think, and design. I often remember a quote from Lucie and Luke Meier, former teachers of mine: When new circumstances are given, be creative!

10. How did you hear about the Swarovski Creatives for Our Futures initiative? I found out through my university and immediately decided to apply. It took some time to prepare some texts and my portfolio but I applied a week before the deadline, in early April. It was the first time Id applied to an international competition.

11. What motivated you to apply? I thought this grant would give me a chance to explore Europe, broaden my perspective and improve my creative expression, while getting invaluable advice from mentors. I thought I was a suitable candidate because of my expertise, my aesthetic and my commitment to bring more sustainable solutions to society.

12. How did you convince the judges? I submitted a text and a portfolio explaining previous work and my Re-craft series. I started this project after I bought a tailored suit at a flea market for research and found a business card in one of the pockets. It made me wonder about the identity of its former owner and the history of this costume.

13. What was your reaction when you learned that you had been selected as one of the nine final beneficiaries? I was notified by email in mid-April. To celebrate, I ordered my favorite pizza alongside tiramisu for dinner and drank with a friend online. I hope to take this opportunity and finally start selling my own collection.

14. What happens now? My personal mentor will be Shaway Yeh, the founder of yehyehyeh. I will have a few one-on-one sessions with her. We will also have monthly master classes every month starting in June with internationally renowned professionals, all leaders in architecture, sustainable practices, design, academia, philanthropy and the creative industries.

15. Any plans for the $ 15,000 grant? I would like to develop a studio space that allows me to focus on researching and creating with suitable sewing machines and materials. I would also like to visit artisans and factories in Europe.

16. Why the interest in artisans? I am curious about how the products are made. It is essential for me to understand how products are made and to honor them. In our current culture, you only wear clothes for one season. Mentally, it makes us value clothes less than we should. I think I could help change by showing the importance of craftsmanship in the fashion industry and helping it evolve towards a more sustainable approach.

17. Is there a chance that wine plays a role? During the summer, I visit artisans in the south of France. A French artist told me that the winemakers there remove a lot of waste every year. I would like to find a way to use this waste in my work.

18. In September, you will present your work to the United Nations General Assembly as part of the Swarovski initiative. What is it about? I will present my current re-craft project, but I’m not 100% sure what to do yet. I hope to show the respect and responsibility I put into each of my pieces, while also trying to create a different production run from the mainstream mass production of items.

19. What does the creative process look like to you? It’s like creating a story. I start to do a lot of research, find interesting aspects and relate some elements to my own perspective, and then draw and experiment. I am getting to the final version gradually, you have to refine the way. I really like this process. The hardest part is shaping the clothes.

20. Finally, what does the future look like to you? In the future, designers will have more options for creation, product development, and ways to display their work. It is important to have a clear aesthetic and tailor-made production solutions. In 10 years, I hope that I will continue to question myself. Maybe I am based in Vienna, South of France, Tokyo or some other beautiful city, it will be hard to choose.