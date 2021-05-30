Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in a see-through dress





Amanda Holden left little to the imagination with her choice of dress on I Can See Your Voice last night (May 29). In fact, the racy see-through number has left many fans in awe! Amanda gave fans a glimpse of her pins as she sat next to them Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Ricky Wilson. And the glamorous TV favorite, 50, also impressed with his hair, receiving many compliments from social media users.





Amanda Holden wore a revealing dress last night in I Can See Your Voice (Photo credit: BBC) What was Amanda Holden wearing?

Amandas’ latest set certainly caught the attention of admirers. Her glittering emerald floor skirt had a slit that showed off her legs. Read more: Amanda Holden’s singing career belittled by I Can See Your Voice contestant The Amandas outfit also included a black bralette with sheer mesh details and black heels. And it was definitely a stunning look for the last episode of the I Can See Your Voice series! What did Amanda Holden say about her dress?

Amanda gave the stylists and makeup artists credit as she promoted yesterday’s show on social media. She shared an Instagram post showing off looking neat in her green skirt as she perched on the steps. What isn’t Amanda wearing? Amanda also expanded designers YSL and David Koma, as well as a jewelry brand.





Amanda Holden and her dress stunned fans (Photo credit: Instagram) How did viewers react? Several viewers noted on social media how much they liked Amanda’s appearance. “Wow! Legs for days! A fan posted on Facebook. “I can’t focus on anything other than Amanda’s dress and legs,” another observer admitted. Read more: I Can See Your Voice star Amanda Holden stunned as Jimmy Carr jokes on vocals And a third person cooed, “Amanda is just beautiful, as usual.” Someone else, joking about Amanda’s skinny outfit – joked, “What isn’t Amanda wearing?”





Amanda fans were blown away by her gorgeous dress (Photo credit: BBC) However, it wasn’t just Amanda’s clothes that were rented out. Her hair and makeup also caught the attention of many who were watching at home. One person said: “Amanda’s hair length is beautiful neither too long nor too short #icanseeyourvoice.” And another viewer agreed, “Amanda Holden looks gorgeous tonight on #ICanSeeYourVoice.” Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of this story.

