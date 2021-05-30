Kathryn Dennis posts photo of wedding dress and engagement ring but says she is ‘not yet’ engaged





A photo shoot had Southern charm fans wonder if Kathryn Dennis got engaged as Instagram exploded with questions and kudos. But not so fast. Dennis said the shoot was a promotional spot, but teased that an engagement isn’t out of the question someday soon. A fan asked, “Are you engaged!?!?” Dennis replied, “Not yet!” Adding that she was doing a photoshoot. One of the reasons fans were so excited was that Dennis paired the dress with a stunning diamond ring. Dennis also shared another photo of the dress earlier in May, but was not wearing the ring. “I generally like leather, but today I’m in love with lace,” she says. wrote. “It’s so much fun to get dressed!” A few fans have suggested that she consider wearing the dress if she gets married. Kathryn Dennis from Southern charm at WWHL | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank A “ Southern Charm ” engagement is not out of the question Dennis, who has been dating Chleb Ravenell for over a year, said the couple are talking about marriage. “Oh sure! This is the first real adult relationship I have ever had where I felt like we were consciously working to build a future together, ”said Dennis IS! New. “As we talk about our future. We’re talking about this stuff, which was really cool and it feels good when I say that. During his interview, Dennis said they didn’t use the exact word ‘marriage’, but considered moving in together. “I look at my living conditions. We’re talking about long term decisions about living conditions and things like that with kids, ”she said. RELATED: Southern Charm: Austen Kroll Says Craig Conovers’ Success Inspires Him, Admits He’s A Little Envious Ravenell and Dennis took the plunge and posted a photo of their first home together. “So we got our first place together!” she posted on Instagram in April. “Let @ thehomeedit and the peel and stick projects begin.” Dennis also shared photos with his kids from his new home with Ravenell, including a cute Mother’s Day video. Could Chleb Ravenell join the cast of “Southern Charm”? Dennis was concerned that fans might want to see her return to the show after having had a rough season. “I hope so, we’ll see. I was afraid to ask the question if there was another season, would you want to be involved at all if I did. Adding, “I mean he’s open to it because he handles stress and adversity really well,” she told E! News. “I think he could be open to it. We’ll see, he’ll definitely be a part of my life. The series followed comments and monkey emoji that it directed to a local black radio host. Dennis struggled to accept the impact of her remarks, while at the same time she was dating Ravenell who is Black. RELATED: Southern Charm: Thomas Ravenel Can’t Leave Patricia Altschul, Keeps Posting Shady Tweets But She Left Twitter Dennis also faces more child custody issues with Thomas Ravenel, who seeks sole custody of the couple’s children. Ravenel applied for full custody in October 2020. He claimed in court documents that his son suffered from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome as a result of Denniss drinking alcohol while she was pregnant.







