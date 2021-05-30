These stunning outdoor sandals are a summer must-have





The past two years have been a period of revelation for men’s sandals, sparked both by the revival of house pandemics shoes and by guys less afraid of exposing their toes. There has never been a better time to find a wide range of men’s sandals, but one place that isn’t new is the gorp business. Long worn by outdoor enthusiasts, crisp sandals have recently been adopted by a less active style cohort. Stronger sandals have the benefit of sticking better to your feet even if you’re not hiking and are another extension of the sudden obsession with menswear and streetwears for the outdoors. Whether you’re headed to the trails or just want something you can wear all day this summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor sandals you can buy right now. Get yourself a pair and the only thing left to decide is whether to put the socks on or not. Either way, you can’t lose as long as you pick the right socks. Nike ACG Air Deschutz ($ 79) Finish. Clothing The Air Deschutz by Nikes All Conditions Gear is a routine sale, but somehow this pair of cream is still sitting down. The neoprene lining makes the shoulder straps super comfortable and the outsole has better grip than appearances do. It’s even hard to find a pair, so jump on them before the place is blown up. Passionate uneek ($ 96) Enthusiastic Keen has better performing sandals if that’s what you’re after, but nothing else from the brand (or any other, really) visually strikes the same as the Uneek. The rope upper was a hit during the current gorps reign, and this tie-dye version ticks another trend while kind of on sale. Teva Hurricane Verge ($ 80) Suits you The Tevas Hurricane series is one of its most popular, and the Verge variant goes for curls that make it look more tactical than granola. Salomon x And Wander Speedcross Sandals ($ 115) Corresponds to fashion And Wander is a Japanese outdoor brand founded by two Issey Miyake alumni ten years ago. At Salomon, brands have found a similar spirit for more stylish outdoor footwear, including this stealthy white sandal with a heavy-duty sole underneath. Chaco Z / Cloud 2 ($ 100) Chaco All of my friends back home swear by Chacos, and our annual camping trip might as well be a showroom for the brand. While Chacos doesn’t always look stylish, I’m not mad at the dotted straps on this pair. They’re just in the perfect spot of my vanity and my friends’ expertise in all things the outdoors. Merrell Kahuna 3 straps ($ 110) Merrell Merrells Hydro Moc is one of the more interesting sandals around, but when it’s time to get serious, go for the absolute unity that is the Kahuna 3-Strap instead. The sturdy strapping system will ensure your foot stays in place, while a Vibram outsole keeps you upright. Adidas Terrex Cyprex Ultra ($ 60) Ax supply Another certified tank is this sandal from the Adidas Outdoor Terrex line which uses buckles and velcro. If arches are a problem for you, the visible space below will support you.

