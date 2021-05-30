Fashion
Lounging at home: how comfort clothing reigned in the pandemic
Our lockable shopping cart is stocked with essentials, many skin care products and pajamas. The latter, ironically, is a section of our wardrobe that we had never taken care of before.
So, it’s no surprise that brands have started offering a whole new category of clothing: loungewear.
Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shift in the fashion industry, where comfort reigns at a time when staying at home is encouraged. But, it also raises questions: was it necessary for this new section of clothing? And now that it’s here, will it stand the test of time?
Some big brands offering this wardrobe essential are giving their opinion.
Blurring the lines between work and home
For convenience, Ritu Kumar launched Aark last year. The brand, which makes room in the wardrobe in a transparent way, offers a diverse range of airy tops and bottoms. Amrish Kumar, Managing Director and Creative, Ritu Kumar shares the pandemic which has had a drastic impact on consumer choices, and with today’s culture of working from home, the demand has shifted towards clothing suitable for the home. The trend is changing with customers looking for cozy and comfortable outfits.
“Comfortable clothing” often reminds us of the days when street style and athletics tried to make their mark in the industry. But is loungewear the same? Kumar says that when it comes to athleisure fashion, “it is still considered sporty in nature and is an important part of the sportswear segment.”
Okay, Dipali Patwa, group leader of the brand, community and digital business group FabIndia, shares, Fashion has always been a mirror of society’s mood, aspirations and in this case , of the pandemic. Loungewear offers easy-to-wear styles designed to look like you’ve put in just enough effort for a Zoom call or a few essential errands.
The fashion
Think shackets and sweatpants, kaftans and krops, or flowy house dresses and pajama pants and tunics. For men, he offers easy kurtas with shirt cuffs or churidar with pockets – it all boils down to reinventing the basics for everyday comfort.
Keep the line between worn and chic intact
For most of these brands, the USP of this category is breathable fabrics with nice designs and mid-high prices. Tanvi Malik, co-founder of FabAlley & Indya tells indianexpress.com be aware of the thin line between the clothes that comfort you – the worn baggy T-shirt you change into after work – and the comfy clothes you wear around the house.
When designing loungewear, we make sure that the styles tick all the boxes of comfort clothing like breathable fabrics, practical silhouettes and ease of wearing, while making them attractive with striking ethnic prints, colors. vivid and innovative and trendy details, she says.
Likewise, UNIQLO aims to provide effortless style for consumers on the move, to develop their garments with sustainability in mind. As part of their LifeWear concept, they provide clothing that fits everyone’s lifestyle. The spokesperson explains it with one of their denim styles that looks like denim but isn’t really denim. Thus, the polished effect remains intact but the roughness thereof is canceled. The state-of-the-art pants are made with authentic denim fabric that was developed by the Fast Retailings Jeans Innovation Center, ”said the spokesperson.
While Aark’s collection spans kurtas, kurtis, dresses, suits, tops and bottoms. The fabrics used in the making of the collection are cotton, chiffon, rayon and viscose, adds Kumar.
Simple and fluid by nature, they make it easy for you to take on your meetings in the morning and walk around casually in the evening. The price range of these brands is between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000.
What the future holds
While the industry has come a long way from selling sequined dresses and haute couture bridal wear to matching ensembles and flowy kaftans, loungewear is an obvious necessity at the moment. But, the pandemic will end at some point and the looming question will be: where will our living room sets go?
Patwa strongly believes in the idea that pandemic clothing will become an extension of our home, providing ease, comfort and reliability. We are not going to dress to be seen, but instead will focus on clothes that are comfortable, cozy and durable.
Adding to the same, Kumar, too, believes that despite the change in our wardrobe that was expected, “the work-from-home scenario has made a significant shift in the consumer’s clothing habits, as this segment has received a major boost during the pandemic ”.
This, along with increased awareness of slow fashion and mindful consumption, will encourage people to buy less but better. As a result, “loungewear will continue to play a vital role both functionally and culturally,” Patwa explains.
For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]