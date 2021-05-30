Emma Weymouth looks flawless as she steps out in a thigh-low sequin dress with Mark Francis

And Emma Weymouth looked flawless as she stepped out in a sequined thigh-low dress alongside Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli on Saturday night.

The Marquise de Bath, 35, gave a glamorous presentation in the dazzled minidress as she made her way to Lou Lou’s private club in London.

Emma looked effortlessly chic in the side slit dress as she headed for a night on the town with her reality TV star boyfriend.

The former Strictly star’s dress featured an avant-garde design with a dragon and angels embellished on the torso.

The model paired the eye-catching slip with a pair of black point-toe boots and kept the chill out with tights, a black blazer and a matching scarf.

The London socialite’s brown hair was neatly tapered behind her shoulders and she accentuated her eyes with chic winged eyeliner.

Emma lives in the 130-room Longleat Safari home with her husband and heir, Viscount Weymouth, 44, and their two children John, five, and Henry, two.

She was without her husband, Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, during her last outing, whom she married in June 2013.

On her wedding day, Emma became the first black marquise in British history.

In 2019, Emma was dismissed Strictly towards the later stages of the series after a dance against Mike Bushell, 53, whom the jury controversially chose to save.

The socialite was in partnership with professional dancer Alja Skorjanec, 29, and made history by becoming the first successful contestant to join the BBC One show.

In an interview with the Daily Mail after her elimination, she admitted she was heartbroken to see her time on Strictly come to an end.

She said: ‘I’m very hard on myself so I keep reliving every moment of that last dance. I torture myself with every step, every mistake. I did it strictly with all my heart, with all my soul. I really put everything into it. To be a part of it is so amazing.

“I’m not a weirdo. I know it’s just a TV show, a contest, and once a week someone has to go home.