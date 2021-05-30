X-Men: TAS manga adaptation made a bad episode weird

Welcome to the 139th episode of Adventure (s) Time, a look at the animated heroes of the past. This week, the manga adaptation of X-Men: The Animated Series takes a turn into sheer madness, and if you have any suggestions for the future, let me hear them. Just contact me on Twitter.

Writer Julianne Klemm’s “The Unstoppable Juggernaut” doesn’t really have a big reputation among fans. Although X-Men: The Animated Series is rightly considered one of the best comic book adaptations of all time, and in many eyes the definitive embodiment of the X-Men, this specific episode considered by many to be a dud. Series showrunner Eric Lewald doesn’t disagree, it seems, as he acknowledges the episode’s weaknesses by recounting each episode of his book, Previously on X-Men.

X-Men: The Manga was an American reprint series of the manga adaptation of the series, originally from Japanese publisher Bamboo Comics. In 1998, Marvel reprinted adaptations as X-Men: The Manga. Previous issues are attributed to Hiroshi Higuchi, as translated by Mutsumi Masuda. Masuda continued to manage the translations, while new designer Uoriya Ohashi took over for this story. Issues 15 and 16 reprint the adaptation of “The Unstoppable Juggernaut”, now titled “Colossus”. While previous issues have turned to an action-oriented manga style, only occasionally adopting cartoonish poses for one-panel gags, “Colossus” abruptly changes the visuals of comics.

Characters are now adorable plush doll versions of Anguished Mutant Heroes. And while the change in style may have been acceptable to the manga’s initial audience, it’s hard to imagine 90s American fans going along with it. If every issue of the manga looked like this, it’s likely Marvel would never have reprinted the book in the United States. To Westerners, history looks more like aCrazy magazineparody of the X-Men compared to an X-Men comic book.

The content of the episode may have inspired a change in the art style of the manga. Airing on March 6, 1993, “The Unstoppable Juggernaut” has at least one exciting premise for fans. In the ruins of their recently demolished house, the X-Men discover Xavier’s disappearance and a huge footprint is embedded in the debris.

Wolverine follows these impressions into town, where a series of misunderstandings cause the X-Men to face both Colossus (living in New York City as an individual demolition team, much to the chagrin of a local union) and to the real villain of the play. , The Mastodon.

Viewers were awaiting the appearances of the two fan-favorite characters of the series. And given the loyalty to the source material featured in previous episodes, audiences expected some memorable introductions from Colossus and Juggernaut to this world. Both had made animated appearances in the past, but never as part of a truly faithful adaptation of the comic book.

In the broad sense, the episode presents real interpretations of the characters. Colossus is decent and sweet, despite his potency. And Juggernaut is a little tyrant, the one the team discovers happens to be the half-brother of their mentor, Professor Xavier. In terms of the show’s continuity, it was a relief for viewers to have a resolution to Snape’s cryptic commentary in a previous episode about the damage Juggernaut had done to their mansion. (These episodes were aired out of order at first, as FOX was unwilling to wait for a full version of “The Unstoppable Juggernaut.”)

The story content, however, lacks a lot of the thinking or depth of the previous episodes. Rather than exploring an intriguing character angle, it’s more of a story about … teamwork. The X-Men don’t gel as a unit for part of the story, and can only defeat Juggernaut when they choose to work together.

The post is cheesy, although to be honest you could argue that recent blockbusters like The Avengers deal with the same theme. The problem is the execution, which is rote and devoid of the drama presented in the previous episodes. And the cartoonish dubbing of Colossus and Juggernaut doesn’t help matters. It’s also questionable to have Juggernaut’s debut in an episode that doesn’t feature his half-brother. Without Xavier, Juggernaut is a giant slugger with an interesting visual but not much else going for him. Ultimately, it’s a story about the X-Men stopping a bank robbery and X-Men fans generally don’t want stories about the X-Men stopping a bank robbery.

DESIGN-Y

The designs in the series are so faithful to the comics that Colossus even has blue hair when in his armored form. (Blue hair was a reality of comic book publishing for decades, because applying black ink to art took time. This is also why the black areas of Spider-Man and Batman costumes turned blue very early on.) Oddly enough, Colossus has black. hair when presented as human in the episode. It seems that painting his hair black in his armored form wouldn’t have been difficult, given that he has black hair before arming himself.

The manga adaptation has a dramatic portrayal of Rogue stealing the powers of Juggernaut, perhaps the most striking image in a comic that contains it.

CONTINUITY NOTES

Gambit was present when the X-Men landed at the Mansion Ruins in the last timeline episode, but he’s missing here. Typically, episodes ditched some X-Men for the sake of animation budget and narrative clarity. However, this may be the only time the show has lost track of a character during its days of close episode-to-episode continuity.

Interestingly, Gambit states in the manga that he goes on vacation in the opening of the story, and then without a real explanation, returns in the final fight scene. The manga script also makes Wolverine talk as if he has faced Juggernaut countless times in the past, but the episode features him as their first meeting.

Later in the episode, Colossus makes a remark about the whereabouts of his missing sister in America. It’s red meat for comic book fans, who know Colossus’ sister as mutant Magik – sometimes an innocent child in the comics, and other times a demonic witch. This plot point is never mentioned again. When Colossus next appears in Season 2’s “Red Dawn”, his sister Illyana is with him in Russia. It would, however, be fertile ground for any “untold story” unfolding in the animated continuity. The manga, by the way, gives Colossus a simpler justification for not joining the team – he’s broke and needs to keep working in construction.

ON THE HEADS OF CHILDREN

The Beast, whose prison cell is next to Colossus, is seen reading Henry Thoreau Civil disobedience. Thoreau was an opponent of slavery and the Mexican-American War who argued that individuals should not allow governments to override their conscience, and that doing nothing makes the individual complicit in the wrongdoing of a government. got Beast arrested for infiltrating a government-funded anti-mutant organization.

APPROVED BY DISSEMINATION STANDARDS AND PRACTICES

Appeasing the censors, Wolverine comments that Colossus could “waste” – instead of “kill” – the X-Men if he wanted to.

“YOU AMERICANS ARE ALL CRAZY!”

The biggest problem with “The Unstoppable Juggernaut” is that it doesn’t feel like X Men. More like a show that has almost figured out how to adapt the comics, but still leans towards an audience too young to appreciate the central themes of the property. Moments that might have added weight to the story, such as benevolent Colossus in the face of truly depriving someone else of the means to make a living, are simply dismissed. And it’s not like the Censors would allow for a really brutal fight between the team and Juggernaut, so the action feels too sanitized too. Snape’s painful reaction to absorbing Juggernaut’s consciousness is memorable, and the episode has an early indication of what Jean Gray is capable of, but there’s nothing else here that has an impact. If an episode deserved such a quirky manga adaptation, it might as well be this one.

