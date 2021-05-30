Boris Johnson’s eco-bride Carrie Symonds opted for an alternative boho wedding dress



















May 30, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. CEST



Georgia brown British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony on Saturday. The bohemian bride opted for a chic lace wedding dress from the Christos Costarellos bridal collection.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with his wife Carrie Symonds in a surprise secret ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Cathedral. READ: Inside Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ family home in Downing Street Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she wore a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Going for another chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband. Loading the player … WATCH: The moving return of Kate Middleton and Prince William to their wedding venue The prime minister, 56, looked dapper in a fitted black suit, patterned blue tie and white rose bodice. Made as part of an exclusive bridal collection, Carrie’s gown was made of ivory tulle spun with silk. According to the designer: “The hand-cut lattice trims and ‘Kopaneli’ cord lace appliques are workshop signatures and are woven in traditional Greek patterns.”. Before selling, it was available on Net to wear for £ 2,586. GET THE LOOK: Bohemian White Maxi Wedding Dress, £ 160, ASOS BUY NOW Carrie sported a natural makeup look, opting for a soft cheek and rosy pink lips to complement her loosely curly blonde hair. BUY SIMILAR: Boho Wedding Dress, £ 659.49, Etsy BUY NOW Boris’ beautiful bohemian bride was next seen sporting a barefoot look as she posed for a photo with her husband, posted by conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter. SHOP: 16 Amazing Wedding Dress Websites: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, eBay and More SEE: Stunning Bridal Gowns to Shop on the Street The photo gave a glimpse of the couples’ secret celebrations which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend. In keeping with the bohemian theme of Carrie’s elegant dress, hay bales, colorful streamers, and lavish outdoor scattering could be seen in the garden at No.10. Huge congratulations to @carriesymonds and @BorisJohnson on their marriage. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/qEKrAKFBRR – James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) May 30, 2021 The newlyweds are believed to be postponing their honeymoon until the summer of next year, given current restrictions on international travel and Boris’ central role in the UK’s roadmap outside of lockdown. A spokesperson for No.10 announced this morning: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Symonds got married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer. Boris and Carrie welcomed their first child together, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in the spring of last year. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







