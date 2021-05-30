Style (05/31/21) – BusinessWorld

Rustans is organizing a seasonal sale

MARKDOWNS up to 50% off a variety of brands are offered on the Rustans End of Season Sale. Launched on June 4, the luxury department store is slashing prices across several categories, including home, fine jewelry, beauty, women, men’s fashion and accessories, and children’s toys and clothing. Shop at any of the Rustans Makati, Shangri-La, Gateway, Alabang, and Cebu stores, or through the Personal Shopper on Call (call 0917-111-1952) until June 17 to take advantage of discounts. On June 4, buyers get 10% off regular-priced R tag items, which means more options to buy at a discount on the first day of the sale. In addition, buyers can enjoy a 0% installment payment for six months with a minimum purchase of P10,000 from June 4 to July 4. For those who accumulate FSP points, plan your purchases until June 4-6 to earn five times FSP points with no minimum purchase required. .

Wonderhome Naturals makes cleaning green

WONDERHOME Naturals, a Filipino brand of sustainable home and personal care products, does it in an environmentally friendly way. Its wide range of products with categories of home care (laundry, kitchen, surface and bathroom cleaners), personal care (hand washing, hand sanitizer, laundry spray) and Lifestyle (organic yoga mat, gadget, and office cleansers, and pre-poo spray) are formulated with plant-based probiotics that cleanse without harming health or the environment. This safe, biodegradable formulation is certified by Intertek to kill 99.9% of household germs and is laboratory tested to eliminate viruses and prevent recontamination for up to 72 hours. Green also describes the brand’s environmentally friendly packaging and shipping practices. Wonderhome Naturals comes in bottles made from a combination of recycled ocean plastic and biodegradable wheat. The low carbon modular packaging means they fit nicely into shipping boxes to eliminate the use of plastic fillers. These bottles can be brought back for recycling or refilling and the user can get store credits that can be used on future purchases. Wonderhome Naturals is co-founded by brothers Bryan and Marvin Chua, whose goal is to make durable, safe and strong products easily accessible to Filipinos. Wonderhome Naturals is available at www.wonderhomenaturals.com, and soon on LazMall, Zalora and ShopeeMall. For more information on its durable cleaning products, visit www.wonderhomenaturals.com and @wonderhomeph on Instagram and Facebook.

Robinsons Malls offers offers for vaccines

ROBINSONS Malls is an active partner of LGUs nationwide for their respective COVID-19 vaccination programs. Currently, there are 20 partner shopping malls located all over the Philippines. To make the vaccination trip more enjoyable and rewarding, Robinsons Malls offers exclusive offers to those who have been vaccinated. To redeem, they simply need to show their vaccination card at outlets in participating shopping centers. For example, at Robinsons Galleria, CLN Céline is offering 70% off certain items, Davids Salon is offering 50% off major hair treatments, and some glasses at Sarabia are getting 50% off, among other promotions from the shop. Visit the Robinsons Malls Virtual Mall Directory bit.ly/RMallsVaccinationCardExclusives to see the full list of promotions and participating shopping centers. Promotions run from June 1 to June 30. In accordance with the fair trade permit of DTI n ° FTEB-119919, series 2021

Unusual proportions in the Lacoste Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection

The LACOSTES Fall Winter 2021-22 collection designed by Louise Trotter trompe l’oeil with inflated and narrowed proportions, unexpected fabrications and the emergence of comic characters from Lacoste. Like a cartoon, the iconic house crocodile is reborn larger than life, as archival claw patches and bold crocodile heads create new iconography alongside flaming tennis balls, a screen of tennis mesh shadow and an L-shaped varsity logo. The concept of the tracksuit and twinset is subverted in multiple ways for men and women, such as optical illusion Shirts, cardigans and jogging pants are all cut from cotton pique – the cornerstone of the Lacoste polo shirt to create subtly matched sporty sets. The couture reflects the sartorial heritage of the founder of the house Ren Lacoste, while the enveloping and soft lines of the pea coats, varsity jackets, overcoats and trench coats are refined for today with knit collars, collages to bounce back. and lightweight nylon padding. Shell suits, down jackets and quilted linings are pieced together from a patchwork of vintage and decadent Lacoste fabrics, creating new geometries in classic sporty shapes. In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has stores in Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, City of Dreams, Eastwood Mall, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Fairview Terraces, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Podium, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Solaire, Trinoma, UP Town Center, Waterfront Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, Abreeza Davao, SM Davao, Veranza KCC Mall General Santos and Zamboanga. Lacoste Accessories is located at Glorietta 4; Lacoste Sport at Ayala Center Cebu; and Lacoste Footwear in downtown Alabang.

Moose Gear, Moose Girl now online

CHILDRENS Moose Gear and Moose Girl clothing brands research market and fashion industry trends to bring kids the latest styles at reasonable prices. Prior to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Moose Gear and Moose Girl clothing was mostly found in department stores nationwide. It has adapted to stay connected with its market by creating social media accounts and integrating with the country’s major e-commerce platforms. Shop for children’s clothing reflect their unique personalities through the official Moose Gear and Moose Girls online stores on Lazada, Shopee and Zalora. Follow Moose Gear and Moose Girl on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with the latest products and promotions.

Longchamp collaborates with Emotionally Unavailable

LONGCHAMP unveils its latest and particularly daring collaboration: with Emotionally Unavailable (EU), the contemporary fashion brand founded by friends and related creative minds Edison Chen and Kybum Lee. Like many designers before them, EU drew inspiration from Longchamps’ iconic Le Pliage, not only for its unique appeal between genders and generations, but also for its limitless potential for artistic reinterpretations. They bring their signature quirky humor to the collaboration in the form of a play on the Longchamp name: Been a CHAMP a LONG time. The line hints at the inspiration of the design duets, which is the mindset of the champion boxer, who fights even when he’s down. However, their larger message that with the same mindset we can all be champions in life also echoes Longchamp’s upbeat and dynamic attitude. Adorned in bold white on the black Le Pliage bags, this slogan is accompanied by the ironic Professional Heartbreaker, a nod to the cult logo of the bleeding heart of the EU. The Been a CHAMP design is presented in four nylon formats from Le Pliage: a shoulder bag, a small tote, a mini backpack and a belt bag, while a spacious travel bag is printed with a pattern. full face of red European hearts and Longchamp racehorses. All bags feature a spiritual allusion to the other EU in the form of a European Union license plate on the side, consisting of the EU flag, an EU heart and the Longchamp reference for each format. A pink version of this line is exclusive to China, while a lilac iteration of the shoulder bag will only be available in a Longchamp pop-up in Shanghai. Emotionally Unavailable also took on Le Pliage Cuir, for which they transformed the Longchamp signature into a bold boxing-style logo imprinted on the bleeding EU heart on the supple black lambskin travel bag (l ‘fitted with adjustable straps so that it can be worn as a backpack as well as on the shoulder or in the hand). The leather line is completed by a mini tote with a removable shoulder strap and card holder-coin purse-coin purse-keychain on a lanyard, while a miniature crossbody bag is printed with the heart and race horse motif. The collaboration also extends to a ready-to-wear capsule: a heather gray hoodie, a black sweatshirt and black and white t-shirts printed with the Been a CHAMP or boxing logos, and satin shorts. black and a matching kimono with a white tie belt, and a short-sleeved crew and black lambskin drawstring pants combine the heritage of Longchamps leather goods with the contemporary EU fashion vision. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustans Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.