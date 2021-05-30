Fashion
Sometimes being too daring with fashion seems like the only way to make a statement, to stay in the limelight.
MUMBAI: Mrunal Jain guarantees comfortable wearing. For him, fashion means individuality. The actor, who is known for his style and as someone willing to experiment with his look, opens up about what is fashionable for him, his favorite outfit, if he thinks people sometimes go too far in trying to be stylish and more:
What is fashion for you? Fashion trends change with every season, does it get exhausting to keep up?
When a new trend catches everyone’s attention, many start to follow it, so that particular style becomes a fad. I follow the trends, I am sometimes part of them but then I have my personal taste. Im a person who likes to wear shorts, t shirts, pants, runways unless it is a formal occasion, I mainly dress in these things. Being fashionable for me is being comfortable, but that doesn’t mean I’m not open to experimenting.
We expect an actor to adapt to new styles depending on what’s inside. Do you agree?
When it comes to how she looks on screen, I prefer to listen to the stylist, the show’s creator, and the channel decide what would suit the character on screen. Each character demands a certain look, style and feel. When it comes to my reel image, I’m not picky at all. The producers, the creative team, and the channel are the best people to take a call on this. I also rely on public feedback.
What are your comfort clothes?
Comfort clothing is shirts, t-shirts, etc. because it is summer time. During winters, I like to wear shirts and jackets with polo necks.
Are you comfortable playing a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to yours?
Yes of course. I am generally driven to do something, which I am not comfortable doing in real life. Such challenges get the best out of you, stimulate your growth.
Actors are sometimes expected to dress like the character they play in all public appearances until the TV show airs. So if someone is playing a villager, he or she should dress like that. What do you face in such situations?
It is part of your job. The best reaction I have had is that you look different in real life, you look like a normal guy and I take that as a compliment. When you play a character and people accept you as that avatar, they understand why you look like your character even in the real world. They also understand that this process helps me perform better and also helps them connect better with the role. But we usually don’t have to make such appearances, so there is a balance.
What outfit would you choose for a date?
A well-fitting suit
Which style accessory does not seem useful to you?
Bandanas
Do you think that actors sometimes go too far while following fashion trends?
It’s not something people do intentionally, maybe they don’t know where to stop. But it’s okay, we all learn from our mistakes. Sometimes actors try to change their look when he or she is working on a particular medium. They change style depending on the medium. It is on their social networks that you will be able to see the nuances of their true selves. Sometimes the actors also have to live up to the expectations that the fans have of them. Sometimes being too bold seems like the only way to make a statement, to stay in the limelight. All of these things sometimes work, other times they don’t. So there are many factors, but the intentions are usually not bad.
Do you think six packs of abs are a benefit?
I think having six-pack abs is a plus, but it’s not the only thing you look for in an action movie. But yes, that’s one of the most important aspects of a character’s look, because the director first imagines you as a character and then sees your acting talent. So that helped me. But isn’t that the only factor for me to be cast in Sooryavanshi or one of the projects I’m a part of. I feel like people are throwing me away not only because of my body, but because they feel like I’m up to the role.
Are you open to television?
Of course, television is what made me. I am looking for the right role. I am looking at a positive or negative lead. I would love to play a stylish antagonist in a soap opera or even OTT.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]