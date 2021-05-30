Connect with us

Vogue Williams looks upbeat as she walks through London in a floral maxi dress and funky round shades

13 seconds ago

Vogue Williams embraces spring in a floral maxi dress and funky circular shades as she signs her final morning shift to Heart FM

Vogue Williams looked upbeat as she walked through London in the sun wearing a floral maxi dress and funky round sunglasses on Sunday.

The presenter, 35, beamed as she embraced the warmer spring weather in sandals and sunglasses before her last shift at Heart FM and her role as the Sunday breakfast host.

Vogue looked stunning in the button-front dress, which featured an eye-catching pink and yellow floral design.

The Irish presenter paired the statement dress with brown leather sandals with gold detailing and an unusual toe strap.

Styling her blonde tresses into gorgeous relaxed waves, Vogue smiled at onlookers in large circular glasses.

Seeking the epitome of bohemian chic throughout, she complemented the outfit with a selection of gold chains, mini hoops and a chunky watch.

The outing comes after Vogue revealed on Thursday that she was stung by seventeen bees while filming with Bear Grylls.

Speaking on Steph’s take-out lunch, she said: ‘I’m terrified of bees. I have been stung seventeen times.

“ I was doing a show with Bear Grylls and I went to pee in a bush. And there was a honeycomb in front of me. And I said, “what is this stuff?” And then yes, seventeen times.

Steph asked Vogue if she got stung on the backside, and she said, ‘Everywhere. The worst place is on the buttocks.

Vogue participates in Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which sees a variety of stars take 48-hour trips with the adventurer.

Along with her new project, Vogue also revealed that she plans to try on a third baby after summer.

The Irish beauty is the mother of Theodore, two, and Gigi, 10 months, with husband, Spencer Matthews, 32, and the couple plan to enlarge their brood later this year.

Speaking on comedian Joanne McNally’s podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue opened up about how she plans to get pregnant in the coming months.

Vogue and Joanne opened up about Wayne Lineker’s appearance on this year’s Celebs Go Dating series and Vogue joked that the couple should travel to Ibiza to visit their Ocean Beach club before it falls again. pregnant.

She said: ‘I’m going to try to get pregnant after the summer, I put it out there and we have to go to Ibiza.

“I’m going to do it for the winter, I’m going to enjoy the summer and we have to go see Wayne before the summer is over. Even though it’s for three nights, it’s probably all I can take.

Vogue also discussed Spencer’s body hair, admitting he was “ bald all over except his head. ”

She added: ‘He hates having all that hair but I love it. He just gets rid of it all. You should see the fucking shower when he’s done.

Vogue and Spencer met when they both signed up to appear on Channel 4’s reality TV series The Jump in 2017.

They tied the knot two years later at Westminster Water Sports Center on the banks of the River Thames after welcoming their first child Theodore in 2018.

