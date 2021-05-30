French Open Day 2 Mens Predictions including Musetti vs Goffin

With 24 intriguing first-round matches on the slate on day two of Roland Garros, there should be plenty of entertaining tennis for the fans. As always, at LWOT we will be offering our predictions for every match including Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire, Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Alexander Bublik vs Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Sam Querrey vs John Isner. Jim Smith, Yesh Ginsburg and Damian Kust make their picks for this group of matches.

Predictions of the French Open 2

Reilly Opelka vs. Andrej Martin

Jim: Thanks to his formidable power, both on the pitch and from the line, Reilly Opelka has a game well suited to clay, showing just as much with an impressive run to the semi-finals in Rome. It’s hard to see him make the last four in Paris, but a race in week two might not overtake the great American.

Prediction: Opelka in 3

Yesh: Opelka is my choice to make the quarterfinals here. He has both the game and the toss to do it. Don’t sleep on the fit American.

Prediction: Opelka in 3

Damian: The Americans’ semi-final from Rome will be really hard to repeat. Higher rebound clays are great for their forehand, but there is always an opportunity for a good grinder to expose their limits. Martin just took a hit against Novak Djokovic in Belgrade and he’s the kind of player who won’t go down easily. Still, Opelkas’ monstrous power should be enough.

Prediction: Opelka in 4

Lorenzo Musetti vs. David Goffin

It should be a game. It’s an unlucky draw for both. Goffin is on the hunt for wins after a disappointing spell that includes a first-round outing in Lyon, while Musetti will surely be aiming for a deep run in Paris. He may not succeed, but the Italian teenager has played well enough to get the upper hand over struggling Goffin.

Prediction: Musetti in 4

Yesh: This match has serious disruptive potential. Goffin is not in his best form at the moment, and Musetti is an underrated ascendant who is at his best on clay. Give me the Italian.

Prediction: Musetti in 4

Damian: Musetti may not be ready to achieve what Jannik Sinner did last year, but he could follow him by knocking out David Goffin in the first round. Nerves could come into play since his Grand Slam debut, but the Belgian isn’t having a great time on the pitch right now. Perhaps Musetti could take advantage of that.

Prediction: Musetti in 5

Cameron Norrie vs. Bjorn Fratangelo

Bjorn Fratangelo is a former Roland Garros champion in boys’ singles, but the American has struggled to forge a successful career in the pro ranks, with his career ranking of # 99 world surely a disappointment for the American after such a promising junior. career. He played very well to pass qualifying and he was able to test Cameron Norrie. But the Briton is the best player and should have too many.

Prediction: Norrie in 4

Yesh: Norrie has been quietly one of the most successful players on tour this year. He’s found his form on clay and shouldn’t struggle with a qualifier.

Prediction: Norrie in 3

Damian: Even with all the recent improvements Cameron Norrie has made, it’s far from an automatic victory. Bjorn Fratangelo can dictate rallies well with his forehand and has the ability to put the Briton to work for this victory. It should work for Norrie in the end.

Prediction: Norrie in 4

Jaume Munar vs. Jordan Thompson

It doesn’t look likely to be competitive. Jaume Munar may struggle to move away from his favorite clay, but the Spaniard is a formidable opponent on red clay. Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, has never shown great ability to play on the surface. Expect it to be a simple day at Munar’s office.

Prediction: Munar in 3

Yesh: Munar is playing too defensively to run deep runs at this level, but that style should suit him well against Australian Thompson on this surface.

Prediction: Munar in 4

Damian: Other than a third round appearance here in 2019, most of Jordan Thompsons’ results on clay haven’t been particularly impressive. Jaume Munar is having a much better season, underlined by his first ATP final in Marbella. The Spaniard is expected to score a relatively comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Munar in 3

