Menswear: five OTT celebrities whose style game is not to be missed





Since OTT platforms made their mark, our love for entertainment has only grown. One of the reasons for this was the memorable performances of the actors. But have you seen their flawless style offscreen? Otherwise, here are five male actors to give you the ultimate fashion fix. Sumeet Vyas The actor knows how to turn heads with everything he wears. (Photo: PR document) Sumeet Vyas knows how to keep chic without going too far. Here he stays dapper in a fitted white shirt with black pants and chunky sneakers. The look was completed with original glasses and a printed blazer. Arjun Mathur We love the actor’s take on comfortable fashion. (Photo: PR document) the Made in paradise The actor gained attention for talking about social issues and he also managed to make some noise with his sense of style. Known for keeping it simple, it will be your inspiration if you want to sit minimalism with class. Her favorite outfits include a simple shirt with a headband or anything that incorporates comfy fitted pieces such as dhoti pants in earthy tones. Vijay Varma The actor knows how to seamlessly combine the colors of the same family. (Photo: PR document) the Ok computer The actor loves his t-shirts, but every now and then he likes to amp things up by pairing colors from the same family. He is seen here in a gray double-breasted blazer with wide-legged striped pants and Nike sneakers. Ali Fazal You can’t miss her sunglasses. (Photo: PR document) the Mirzapur the actor does not need to be introduced. He is when it comes to fashion and never disappoints! Whether it’s his quirky red sunglasses or graphic sneakers, he always manages to stand out with his fashion choices. Divyenndu The actor keeps it easy with his plays. (Photo: PR document) You can still find Divyenndu in colorful sets. The actor knows how to keep it stylish by pairing shirts with jackets and cigarette pants to please audiences. For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







