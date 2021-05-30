Everything we know about Carrie Symonds’ wedding look





Downing Street has released the first photo of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, on their wedding day. A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed the couple got married in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, May 29. The photograph, which was taken in the garden at 10 Downing Street after the wedding, gives the first glimpse of the Symonds wedding dress: a flowy, tiered gown with lace trims and floral embroidery by the Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos. The floral appliques and bohemian style of the Symonds dress are signatures of the atelier, which draws inspiration from traditional Greek motifs and mythology in its designs. The Symonds dress featured a high round neck, full-length bell sleeves, and latticework on the arms, waist, and down the torso. advised Made as part of an exclusive bridal collection, the dress is made from an ivory silk-spun tulle. It can be found on Net to wear, where it sells for $ 3,670 (2,586) and is designed for the woman who isn’t afraid to shine. Symonds accessorized the dress with a flower garland, made of white roses, lily of the valley and daisies, with her hair down and loosely curled. The bride opted for soft makeup with a rosy blush and raspberry-colored lips. She also kept the jewelry minimal, wearing gold rings on her ring finger and index finger. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in the afternoon, with a spokesperson confirming that they would celebrate their wedding with more friends and family next year. Number 10 has also confirmed that they will not be taking a honeymoon this year and will go instead in the summer of 2022. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed the birth of their first child, a son named Wilfred in April 2020 during the first coronavirus lockdown. This is the Prime Minister’s third marriage after finalizing his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020. He is also the first British Prime Minister in 250 years to marry during his tenure.

