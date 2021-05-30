Hockey Pro League champions end the season in contrast





Women’s Pro League Champions The Netherlands signed their campaign in style by beating Belgium in their last game of the season in Antwerp. The visiting Dutch team, which won the Pro League title before the game against Belgium, missed a comfortable 3-0 winners at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse. The reigning European and world champions took the lead after nine minutes thanks to Marloes Keetels. Two goals in one minute confirmed the victory for the Dutch as Frédérique Matla doubled her lead before Caia Van Maasakker converted a penalty. The Netherlands ended a coronavirus-hit season with nine wins in 12 matches. They have an unassailable lead at the top of the standings, which is determined by percentage points. Men’s champions Belgium couldn’t follow suit as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by their Dutch rivals in the next game of the day. Roel Bovendeert put the Dutch team in the lead after 18 minutes before Mirco Pruijser made it 2-0 shortly after. Seve van Ass almost guaranteed the visitors maximum points with their third at the start of the second half, before Thierry Brinkman added a fourth three minutes later to doom Belgium to their second loss just in regulation time. The loss marked a disappointing end to a strong campaign from Belgium, the world’s highest-ranked men’s team and favorites for gold at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Netherlands are fourth but could be overtaken by Australia, who still have two games to play against New Zealand.







