Hate the stubborn clothing trend and embrace comfortable sandals and slides that make it look really stylish





For for years I have complained that people go out in public with their pajama pants and house shoes on. Since when is it going? How did we go from casual Fridays and sportswear to a simple walk to the grocery store in our jammies? It’s been a constant slide, bringing a lot of people into what appears to be a complete surrender mode. That’s why when I first noticed women wearing a cutting-edge new take on homemade slippers and over-the-top puffy, fuzzy slides, I thought it was a joke. It looked like fashion had waved the white flag and overturned. As the designers shrugged their shoulders and thought if you can’t beat them, join them. Now I am on board. The world may be slowly emerging from its pandemic stretch pants, but at least we can get our feet wet. There is no need to punish them with strappy sandals and spiked heels just yet. No other shoe trend is gaining more attention right now than ultra-cozy and comfortable sandals and slides. They are puffy and fluffy, so relaxed and super trendy this season. Here’s where you can find them in Fort Worth (most are also available online): Tory Burch 5162 avenue Monahans, office E140

Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Menu Tory Burch Double T Shearling Zipper in Ivory – $ 238 Chic comfort. This new, comfortable sporty sandal hugs the foot, in ultra-soft shearling on the band and cushioned insole. The raised Double T is edged with metallic trims for a subtle shine. You can now take out your fluffy slippers for a daytime walk. Tyler 1621 River Run # 101

Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Menu Black UGG Fluff Yeah slides – $ 99 Whether you’re in the comfort of your home or in the city, the UGG Fluff Yeah Slide is your new best friend. Supper soft and fluffy, these sheepskin rods have an open end to show off your new polish. The easy-on-slip design has an elastic strap with UGG graphics. They have soft sheepskin linings and throughout, a lightly padded footbed, a durable rubber outsole. Anthropology University 1540 S Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Menu Ariana Bohling Velvet Slippers – $ 65 Brooklyn-based designer Ariana Bohling creates a collection of minimalist shoes meant to be worn season after season. Each of her creations is handmade by Peruvian artisans, who fashion supple leathers and soft alpaca wool into elegant silhouettes that combine comfort and style, like these velvet slippers with a rubber core – in yellow lemon or medium rose. Neiman Marcus 5200 Monahans Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Menu Fluffy puffy sandals and slides are a thing this year, like these feathered sandals from Neiman Marcus. Aquazzura Boudoir Feathered Velvet Sandals – $ 650 You can’t get your hands on them just yet, but these sexy thong-top sandals with a dramatic ostrich feather beanbag top are now in pre-order mode. The Aquazzura “Boudoir” velvet sandals have a flat heel and thong strap, with a molded sole for added comfort. You are the 5109 Pershing Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Menu Loeffler Randall Woven Sandal in Black – $ 250 Designer Loeffler Randall got into the trend with these eye-catching woven sandals. The black flat sandal is topped with an ultra-puffed braided black leather upper, and a padded leather-wrapped sockliner also makes it the perfect choice for comfort. Stanley Eisenman shoes 6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 5144 Monahans Avenue.

FORT WORTH, TX 76116 | Menu Andre Assous Tristan Taupe Terry Slide – $ 98 These ultra comfortable cross band slides are wrapped in terry cloth making them luxuriously comfortable. They have the comfort of relaxing at home or strolling outside with the sturdy foot bed. Available in black or taupe and made from terrycloth, they are perfect for the beach or the pool.







