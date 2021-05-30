



Three-on-three basketball will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this summer. And, in a surprising twist, the US men’s team will follow from home. The American men failed to qualify for the Olympics with a landslide loss to the Netherlands on Sunday in the FIBA ​​3-on-3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which represented their last chance for a berth in the field eight-team Olympic this summer. This is the first time the United States has failed to qualify for the Olympics in a basketball event since the traditional 5-on-5 version of the sport made its Games debut in 1976. The US women’s 3-on-3 team, meanwhile, qualified for Tokyo by beating Spain in the semi-finals later Sunday to officially book their ticket to the Games. While 3-on-3 basketball is new to the Olympics, the United States had to compete for medals in both sexes given its prolific history in traditional 5-on-5 hoops. American men have won 15 gold medals in 18 Olympic competitions, while women have won eight gold medals in 10 tries. With the exception of the American boycott of the 1980 Olympics, neither gender has ever failed to win a medal at the Games since basketball became an Olympic sport. Expectations for the World No.2-ranked US men’s 3-on-3 team were particularly high heading into the Tokyo Games after convincingly winning the FIBA ​​World Cup in 2019. The US men had a 7- 0 during the tournament and have beaten their opponents by an average of nine points per game, a considerable sum given that games are only played at 21. The US men’s team at this week’s Olympic qualifying tournament included two of the same four players on this FIBA ​​World Cup team: former Pudue star Robbie Hummel and Kareem Maddox, who was honored with all lectures at Princeton before playing professionally in Europe. Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos