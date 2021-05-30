Fashion patches revolutionize popular trends

NEW PLATFORMS TO TEACH YOU HOW TO REPAIR CLOTHING We live in a world where clothing hacks and wardrobe repairs are constantly on a roll, everywhere. These quick fixes have mostly started making rounds since Pinterest became popular with pins and boards displaying crafts on how to fix your favorite worn pair of jeans or most comfy sweater using smart, quick fixes that can be easily mastered at home. Now it has turned into a whole other ball game where it could become a full time online business or a full fledged YouTube channel. We’ve all been there, taking our favorite outfit out of the closet and finding that it can’t be worn because the zippers are broken or there’s a visible tear, and in the case of accessories, can -be the clip is loose or beads are missing. In all haste, we turn to Instagram or our favorite blogger or YouTuber to check out their real hacks to fix our outfits and accessories and save our lives by the 11th hour! More and more options and hacks have been offered to open people’s minds, and fixing your old stuff to make it new and trendy is kind of playing a fun role in today’s fashion statements. hui.

After all, whether it’s shoes, bags, or ready-to-wear, everything needs a little touch-up every now and then.



Reconciliation on purchases

It is surreal how shopping habits and lifestyles have become essential during this pandemic. Many of us have realized the real value of things and the elaborate processes it takes to make them; at the same time, the required needs were kept within limits and a simple, comfortable and safe life was more of a priority in life. Our daily habits have radically changed as a result of this life of confinement. Working, exercising, dressing, cooking and socializing are all affected as the lockdown restrictions started to reappear with the second wave. The routines mostly revolve around getting things done inside and managing with everything we have, while many platforms offer various services and tutorials on how to comfortably manage in minimal spaces and rooms, and to fix old things rather than buy new ones. When you type mode fixture into your search bar, you will see various videos and tutorials flashing on your screen. The pandemic will affect shopping habits for years to come, and in some cases people are expected to shop for revenge after the pandemic, while some cases impact the real values ​​of the things you hold dear.

Recently, with greater awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly shopping, a culture of conscious shopping has emerged. The fashion industry is going through a transition where people have started to put aside their existing wardrobes at an alarming rate to adopt a more ethical lifestyle. A recent study in the UK reported that over 300,000 tonnes of clothes were thrown away in a year, but again, people’s shopping and trash habits are getting solved from a few young designers who embark.



Fix fashion

Recently, 23-year-old designer Alicia Minnaard and industrial designer Dave Hakkens created their own portal called Fixing Fashion. The platform aims to bring together people with the repair skills to extend the life of clothes, and it turns out it’s a business in its own right, especially when you realize how useful it could be. to teach people to modify their clothes and to be able to use them for so many more years. Realizing how to take care of your old clothes by refining their style and modifying them will be another fun way to keep using things you’ve already spent your hard earned money on. The culmination of in-depth research provides platforms that at first glance look like heavily designed e-commerce online stores with patched jeans, spliced ​​t-shirts, custom clothing, reworked shorts and all. kinds of fixes in their collections. The motto here is not to sell but to offer the repair services of what you have. It’s a nice thought for saving your favorites, removing smudges, or covering up damage with creative fixation. It allows us, perhaps, a little longer, to hold on to the things we hold dear so dearly, and truly appreciate what we owned before the onslaught of revenge shopping returned to our lives when the old normal returns to find some order in the chaos.

