Miranda Kerr Pops in a 70s Inspired Floral Dress and YSL Platforms for Dinner with Kourtney Kardashian
Flowers for spring? Miranda Kerr knows how to prepare them for the season.
The model donned a Gucci x Ken Scott silk dress, sporting a garden of vibrant multi-colored flowers, for a dinner in Los Angeles with Kourtney Kardashian filmed by British Vogue. Kerr paired the bold figure with equally eye-catching 5-inch red suede platform sandals from Saint Laurent.
Kerr and her stylist, Jessica Paster, accentuated the look with a coordinating printed belt and red wicker shoulder bag, also from Gucci. The set was finished with rings from Sydney Evan and gold earrings by Anita Ko. Although the Kerrs Saint Laurent sandals appear to be sold out, a similar style at $ 895 is available from the Red Leather brand on Farfetch.com.
Kerr’s’ 70s-inspired look was perfect for an early dinner with Kardashian, thanks to vegan restaurant Crossroads. The duo discussed topics ranging from food to wellness to fitness, including how Kerr met her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.
Floral prints are all the rage for summer, and Kerrs has been wearing them on a seasonal basis for years. KORA Organics founder loves elegant styles with bouquet shaped flowers, which is worn by top brands like Zimmermann, Erdem and Tanya Taylor. Kerr especially prefers the sleeveless styles of Self-Portrait and Dolce & Gabbana, and wore a red floral strapless Oscar de la Renta dress to the 2017 Met Gala.
The former Victoria Secret Angel is not afraid of heights, as her shoe wardrobe has proven in the past. Kerr adores high heeled sandals, which are worn by high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. On the red carpet, her looks also feature pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang. However, the off-duty rotation of models often incorporates white sneakers, a slightly more comfortable version of Common Projects, Kenneth Cole and Isabel Marant.
Elevate your summer looks with red platform sandals inspired by Miranda Kerr.
Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Sandals, $ 50 (was $ 69).
Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Red sandals, $ 100.
Buy: Protection Rosie suede platform sandals, $ 278.
Click on the gallery to find out more Miranda Kerrs bold shoe style.
