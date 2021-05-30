Fashion
Ariana Grande’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired wedding dress, North Korea bans skinny jeans and more
Ariana Grande marries in a Vera Wang creation.
Not only was Ariana Grande’s wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez a surprise (the couple started dating in January 2020), but her chosen wedding dress as well. The Vera Wang custom dress was, according to Vogue, a pact concluded between Grande and the designer since the latter dressed her for the Met Gala in 2018. And enough about the brand, in our opinion the dress recalls that of Audrey Hepburn in Funny head, detailed veil and all.
North Korea says no to skinny jeans.
And the TikTok generation heaves a collective sigh of relief. After months of campaigning for the death of skinny jeans, Generation Zers has finally made an impact in North Korea. We kidnap. Kim Jong-un is said to have banned skinny jeans as well as mules, slogan shirts, and lip and nose piercings in the country in an effort to combat “capitalist lifestyles”. But maybe that’s a sign that North Korea’s Supreme Leader is, in fact, our new style icon.
Saint Laurent Rive Droite holds exhibitions in honor of Memphis.
We’re not talking about Memphis, Tennessee but rather the Italian design and architecture studio that turns 40 in 2021. As part of the celebrations, Saint Laurent collaborated with Memphis on a series of hoodies, dresses, shirts and two of the pairs of sneakers, all incorporating the spirit of Memphis. In addition to the fashion collection, the Saint Laurent Rive Droite boutiques in Paris and Los Angeles are currently exhibiting a selection of the studio’s creations until June 23, 2021.
The coach announces a return to the track.
After a year of virtual screenings, Coach is making a comeback in the physical realm with a parade with a live audience. The catch is that instead of its usual venue in New York, the show will take place in Shanghai, China. The winter 2021 collection will be a continuation of the brand’s fall collection with the introduction of new models and will see the return of TV Coach but this time, performed entirely live from Shanghai.
Loewe announces the winner of the 2021 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize.
Chinese artist Fanglu Lin was named the winner of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2021. The winner was selected by the jury out of 30 finalists and won the award with her work, “ ELLE ”, a work by art made with fabric and influenced by the ancient sewing techniques of women from the Bai minority in Yunnan province, China. Although there is no physical exhibition this time around, the works of this year’s finalists are currently on display online at www.loewecraftprize.com until September 30, 2021. In addition, all works by the finalists since 2016 can now be viewed online at Loewe Foundation Bedroom.
Uniqlo announces a collaboration with Mame Kurogouchi.
Uniqlo won’t be stopping its collaborations anytime soon. Launched on June 18, 2021, Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi will focus on interior clothing as intimate pieces worn under clothing as well as the clothing itself effectively blurring the lines between the two. The collection is expected to use Uniqlo technologies such as AIRism and 3D Knit.
RIMOWA gives new life to its eyewear offerings.
It’s been some time now that RIMOWA got past its luggage and travel accessories. The brand’s eyewear range gets a boost with the introduction of two new styles RIMOWA Foldable and RIMOWA City. As the name suggests, the former sees the brand’s first style of foldable eyewear, while the latter incorporates prints of iconic world landmarks such as the Copacabana Beach Walk in Brazil and the Shibuya Passage in Japan directly. on the glasses. RIMOWA’s Bridge series also receives an update in the form of new silhouettes and colors.
Pitti Uomo announces a guest designer for its 100th edition.
Pitti Uomo is making a comeback this year for its 100th edition. As in every season, a guest designer, a brand that does not usually appear at Pitti Uomo, will participate in the festivities. and Thebe Magugu has been announced to take the track. The South Africa-based LVMH Prize winner and Woolmark Prize finalist is known for her womenswear, but will launch her very first collection of menswear.
