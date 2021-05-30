Connect with us

Fashion

Mollie King appears in a good mood as she struts around in an orange plunging midi dress

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


Mollie King catches the eye in a plunging orange midi dress and edgy leather jacket as she arrives at BBC radio studios

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

Her fashion sense never fails to deliver.

And Mollie King still looked stylish when she stepped out of Radio 1 studios in London, wearing an orange plunging midi dress and leather jacket on Sunday.

The former Saturday singer, 33, appeared in high spirits as she strutted around in her spring ensemble.

In a good mood: Mollie King, 33, appeared in a good mood as she strutted in her spring ensemble on Sunday

The radio presenter’s bodycon dress showcased her enviable slender figure and the v-neck hinted at her cleavage.

Despite her summery appearance, Mollie opted to wear a black leather jacket with gold buttons and zippers to protect herself from the colder weather.

To match the cropped biker jacket, she wore black strappy kitten heels and a black shoulder bag.

Binding to the gilded elements of the jacket, she donned gold hoops and what appeared to be a Cartier LOVE bracelet valued at 5650.

Chic: The former Saturday star always looked stylish when she stepped out of Radio 1 studios wearing an orange plunging midi dress and leather jacket

Chic: The former Saturday star always looked stylish when she stepped out of Radio 1 studios wearing an orange plunging midi dress and leather jacket

Stylish: Mollie's bodycon dress showcased her enviable slender figure and the v-neck gave a glimpse of her cleavage

Stylish: Mollie’s bodycon dress showcased her enviable slender figure and the v-neck gave a glimpse of her cleavage

Her blonde tresses were styled in loose waves and she wore nude lipstick.

It comes after Mollie’s Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson toasted Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards during the group’s BRIT Award acceptance speech last Sunday.

Little Mix made history at last week’s BRITs by becoming the first girl group to win the title of Best UK Group after being nominated three times before.

During their speech, Jade Thirlwall said: ‘This award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the amazing girl groups we love you guys. ”

Trendy: Despite her summery appearance, Mollie opted to wear a black leather jacket with gold buttons and zippers to protect herself from the colder weather.

Trendy: Despite her summery appearance, Mollie opted to wear a black leather jacket with gold buttons and zippers to protect herself from the colder weather.

However, Saturdays weren’t included on the list, so Matt asked about the speech while interviewing Perrie, saying, ‘Is there anyone in there who you think could to lack?

Perrie was quick to assure Mollie that she suggested that Little Mix include The Saturdays in her acceptance speech, but the group didn’t get a mention because “ everyone was like you couldn’t just sit there and list every girl group, make four and move on. “.

Matt said: “ Hi Perrie from Little Mix! Now I don’t want to make this too awkward. I want it to be a little awkward but not too awkward. Let us remember the brilliant speech thanking the many giants who have come before you.

Designer: Combining the gilded elements of the jacket, she donned gold hoops and what looked like a Cartier LOVE bracelet worth at least 5,600.

Designer: Combining the gilded elements of the jacket, she donned gold hoops and what looked like a Cartier LOVE bracelet worth at least 5,600.

He continued, “Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all amazing girl groups. Hmmm. Is there anyone in there that you think might be missing?

Explaining why Little Mix only said four names during their speech, Perrie told Matt and Mollie: ‘You know what, in the locker room I pointed this out and said we had to list Saturdays and then Jade said what about Banarama? And all the big ones?

The blonde beauty continued, “ And then everyone was like you couldn’t just sit there and list every girl group doing four and move on, honestly Mollie I was backing you. Do not worry.

Matt then joked, “ I think it makes it worse. It was considered and they were cut.

Honest: Perrie Edwards explained why Saturdays were left out of the Little Mix BRIT talk when they mentioned Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints and Girls Aloud

Honest: Perrie Edwards explained why Saturdays were left out of the Little Mix BRIT talk when they mentioned Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints and Girls Aloud

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: