Mollie King appears in a good mood as she struts around in an orange plunging midi dress

Her fashion sense never fails to deliver.

And Mollie King still looked stylish when she stepped out of Radio 1 studios in London, wearing an orange plunging midi dress and leather jacket on Sunday.

The former Saturday singer, 33, appeared in high spirits as she strutted around in her spring ensemble.

The radio presenter’s bodycon dress showcased her enviable slender figure and the v-neck hinted at her cleavage.

Despite her summery appearance, Mollie opted to wear a black leather jacket with gold buttons and zippers to protect herself from the colder weather.

To match the cropped biker jacket, she wore black strappy kitten heels and a black shoulder bag.

Binding to the gilded elements of the jacket, she donned gold hoops and what appeared to be a Cartier LOVE bracelet valued at 5650.

Her blonde tresses were styled in loose waves and she wore nude lipstick.

It comes after Mollie’s Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson toasted Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards during the group’s BRIT Award acceptance speech last Sunday.

Little Mix made history at last week’s BRITs by becoming the first girl group to win the title of Best UK Group after being nominated three times before.

During their speech, Jade Thirlwall said: ‘This award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the amazing girl groups we love you guys. ”

However, Saturdays weren’t included on the list, so Matt asked about the speech while interviewing Perrie, saying, ‘Is there anyone in there who you think could to lack?

Perrie was quick to assure Mollie that she suggested that Little Mix include The Saturdays in her acceptance speech, but the group didn’t get a mention because “ everyone was like you couldn’t just sit there and list every girl group, make four and move on. “.

Matt said: “ Hi Perrie from Little Mix! Now I don’t want to make this too awkward. I want it to be a little awkward but not too awkward. Let us remember the brilliant speech thanking the many giants who have come before you.

He continued, “Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all amazing girl groups. Hmmm. Is there anyone in there that you think might be missing?

Explaining why Little Mix only said four names during their speech, Perrie told Matt and Mollie: ‘You know what, in the locker room I pointed this out and said we had to list Saturdays and then Jade said what about Banarama? And all the big ones?

The blonde beauty continued, “ And then everyone was like you couldn’t just sit there and list every girl group doing four and move on, honestly Mollie I was backing you. Do not worry.

Matt then joked, “ I think it makes it worse. It was considered and they were cut.