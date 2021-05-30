Boston College National Lacrosse Championship Was An Exorcism After Nine Years Of Pain In BC

On April 7, 2012, Johnny Gaudreau scored The Goal to crown a National Men’s Hockey Championship for Boston College.

Since that moment, with every year the calendar turned to spring and the season of championships in varsity sports, Boston College fans had struggled to repeat themselves – especially the kind of BC fan drawn to. a website like this gets emotionally invested in BC’s 31 teams and takes it all too seriously. Repeated pain, at least once a year – every year. Till today.

In each academic year from 2012-13 to 2019-20, Boston College has passed at least one (and sometimes several!) Sports teams to their respective Final Four, only to lose – in so many varied and painstaking ways. .

It started innocently enough; in 2013, a women’s hockey loss to a powerful Minnesota team in the Frozen Four, which had already become an annual ho-hum event.

In 2014, men’s hockey was beaten in the Frozen Four, but you couldn’t be too mad – they fell to a Union team that was a steamroller that year, and they had had a wonderful season, crowned by Johnny Gaudreau winning the Hobey. Baker Prize. The memory of national titles was still fresh; the loss was not serious.

Things started to get more frustrating in 2015. Women’s hockey, still chasing their elusive first national title, had the chance to advance to the final for the first time in their history as they were lined up for face Harvard in the Frozen Four – a team from British Columbia had been spanked multiple times in Massachusetts. The Eagles went to zero on a five-minute power play early in the game, Harvard took the lead and BC’s season again ended painfully.

Then 2016 was perhaps the most painful loss of all. It seemed like the year of BC women’s hockey, with Alex Carpenter and Haley Skarupa leading and pushing the Eagles to an unbeaten season. After three straight years of conference title grief, they broke through against BU, knocking them out, winning the Hockey East title and entering the tournament with their undefeated season intact.

Then the national final. Oof. Not only to lose to Minnesota, lose a title and lose an unbeaten season, but also let it happen in New England, the backyard of British Columbia and at UNH, a historic home of horrors for longtime fans of the program. . It was a difficult day. And it was as if B.C.’s best chance at hardware store, at least in a sport other than men’s hockey, might have passed it – maybe for a long time. British Columbia has had other great hockey teams since 2016, but never one that felt so close to winning the national title.

The following year, a new team entered the fray of the championship season – lacrosse.

Led by multisport hero Kenzie Kent and youngster Sam Apuzzo, BC lacrosse had a pleasantly surprising, out of nowhere race at the 2017 NCAA tournament to qualify for the Final Four in Foxboro. After a thrilling semi-final victory, it was the eternal power of Maryland that knocked out BC in the final – again, one you couldn’t be too crazy about; we expected little from the team, they were young and it had been a fantastic season.

The scenario was reversed in 2018. British Columbia was still a bit lost when it qualified for the Final Four again, but it did claim one of the most exciting victories in track and field history. of British Columbia in a duel in Maryland and with a narrow victory to advance again to the championship game.

This time around, the opponent waiting for them was not a powerhouse – not Maryland lacrosses or Minnesota womens hockeys, but James Madison.

Surely that was BC’s year until it wasn’t. A new flavor of heartache for BC fans – loser as a big favorite. I felt like I was making a good drive and a good chip to blur the putt.

But in some ways, 2018 has always been seen as a build year for lacrosse, as 2019 was the year British Columbia deployed the three-headed monster of Kenzie Kent, Sam Apuzzo and Dempsey Arsenault. And throughout the season, they’ve lived up to the hype, demolishing opponents left and right and bombarding the ACC to the pace of an unbeaten regular-season record and a regular-season title.

The UNC – another eternal power – delivered the first hard blow of the spring, beating British Columbia on the grass of Alumni Stadium to deny the Eagles an ACC title. Then BC got their revenge in the Final Four – surviving UNC in an overtime epic, to advance to another final.

You know what happened next. Maryland, once again. In Baltimore. British Columbia misses a game. Again.

It gets lost a bit in history as the 2019-2020 sports season almost feels like it didn’t happen, but field hockey then took on the role of 2017 lacrosse in the fall of 2019, making it an unexpected deep run, but once again falling short of both an ACC title and a national title, losing in the Final Four – against North Carolina, of course.

Then the end of the 2020 season brought its own kind of heartbreak. Men’s hockey looked set for a deep run, making it through Hockey East’s regular season and looking like a big favorite to win a Hockey East title, and set to return to the NCAA tournament after a three-season drought. Women’s basketball had its best season in a decade and seemed to be going dancing as well. Then COVID put a stop to it all and the men’s hockey team lost several key pieces during the offseason.

In retrospect, what ended up being the biggest game of the 2020 hockey season was his own kick in the teeth – a heartbreaking OT loss to BU in Beanpot’s semi-finals, after Colombia- Briton took the lead at the end of the third period.

Eight seasons and over a dozen opportunities to spark and dash your hopes. It started to look like Groundhog Day after a while. I know as a fan the lacrosse loss in 2018 was worse than in 2019 – in 2019 it was hard not to feel a little numb.

Many of BC’s other sporting pains were also entangled in those eight seasons, outside of championship season – the CCA’s year without a win in basketball and football; lose a bowl game on an extra missed point; almost missed opportunities in football. The nightmarish 2018-19 men’s hockey season, which managed to be both bad (the worst record in decades) and heartbreaking (a shocking run to the Hockey East final that missed a goal, in a loss narrow against Northeastern for the second time in three years of men’s hockey BC have lost narrowly in the Hockey East final. Ryan Fitzgeralds’ potential shot rang in the dying seconds against UMass-Lowell in 2017).

And that brought us to 2021. Both women’s and men’s hockey were eliminated in their first tournament game.

Lacrosse was the last hope, but with so much firepower from the 2019 team, a title seemed out of reach. British Columbia entered the year as a potential tournament team, but not necessarily a title contender.

An early-season loss to UNC reinforced the idea that this was a year of rebuilding – that they could host a tournament this season, but hardware would have to wait. But over the course of the year, British Columbia emerged as a candidate. Top 10. Top 5. Blowout wins over Notre Dame. Could they finally do it?

Each fan has their own way of handling these things and for me it was just to insist not to raise my hopes. Even though BC warmed up over the season and climbed the rankings, I tried not to hope. Even when British Columbia hammered Notre Dame to qualify for the Final Four, I kept my enthusiasm in check.

It wasn’t until BC managed to come back four clear goals over North Carolina in the semifinals that I allowed myself to believe.

Then Sunday’s final took place in Baltimore County, Maryland, against an ACC foe. It was almost too much like being prepared for a rehearsal – more pain, against an ACC opponent; a defeat to erase the glory of an incredible semi-final.

Instead, BC came out and played an exceptional game. Almost everything went well. BC took a quick lead instead of chasing after the game. Many of the 50-50 calls went to British Columbia. After a tight first half, British Columbia stormed into the second half and demoralized the Orange.

As the minutes went by – 20, 15, 10 – I was worried that the other shoe would fall off. But it never did. Rachel Hall stood when Syracuse had a chance. Charlotte North took advantage of her opportunities. British Columbia has seen it.

The final whistle sounded like an exorcism. Nine years of crushing losses, and three in a row for laxity – carried away, a few miles from where the 2019 final took place.

I know that in the grand scheme of sports droughts, nine years is not much; many fanbases have gone much longer without tasting the glory.

But give us a break here: British Columbia has packed a parcel of grief in those nine years.

In general, I would always prefer a deeper, heartbroken race to a bad, uncompetitive season; I’m trying to see the fandom as the journey and not the destination after all, we can’t control what’s going on, so having a lot of exciting games to enjoy and look forward to is pretty much all we can ask for.

But after awhile it is the destination, when you keep getting so close to the destination and not being up to it. And so, if you were there by our side, physically or emotionally, watching British Columbia fall timid and timid again and again, and see athletes clad in brown and gold crumble off the field or the ice beneath. the shock and sadness to end their season – you are more than entitled to your joy today.

Of course, today belongs first and foremost to the players and coaches of the BC Lacrosse team, as well as the program alumni who helped build the team to where it is today ( hello to BCI’s friend Kathryn Riley!), and family members of the players. But he also belongs to all alumni and supporters – especially all the fans who still believe and love BC – even when it hurts.

Boston Colleges student-athletes bring home a national championship trophy on the heights. It hasn’t happened often in our history – so cherish it, enjoy the moment, and remember the day. You never know when you’ll see another one.