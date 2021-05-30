Maisie Smith looks stunning in a tiger print dress and purple lipstick

She knows how to stand out with her unique sense of fashion.

And EastEnders star Maisie Smith impressed again after sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The 19-year-old actress uploaded a new photo of herself sitting in front of a mirror for her 983,000 followers.

Stand out: Maisie Smith looked stunning as she pouted in front of a mirror wearing a tiger-print dress and purple lipstick in a photo uploaded to her Instagram story on Sunday.

Sitting in a makeup chair, Maisie looked stunning as she wore a flowy tiger print dress.

Her makeup looked trendy too, with a rich shade of purple applied to her lips.

While black nail polish had recently been put on – with the bottle visible on the table in front of her.

Hilarious: Maisie mocked the days of her child star as she shared an incredible 2012 comeback snap alongside a recent shoot of her Strictly stint on Instagram on Thursday

The selfie comes after Maisie had fun during her child star’s days as she shared an incredible throwback snap on Instagram on Thursday.

The actress posted a glamorous photoshoot she did for Strictly Come Dancing last year when she was 18, alongside a soap shoot she took part in when she was 11. .

In her latest shoot, the star donned a jaw-dropping silver dress, open-toed heels and chandelier earrings.

In the snap back, Maisie pouted at the camera as she raised her hands to her head.

Maisie also posted a photo of herself attending a Rizzle Kicks concert as a little girl alongside a more recent photo of herself dressed as Spider-Man, asking fans what was more fun. .

Maisie made it to the Strictly finale on the show’s last series.