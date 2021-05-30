Two men arrested in India for throwing body in river after death from COVID





A body was thrown over a bridge into the water below in northern India – an unthinkable act for which 2 people were arrested … but also, testimony to the siege the country is undergoing during a second wave of COVID-19. This savage video surfaced over the weekend, which allegedly shows two guys throwing a corpse into the Rapti River somewhere in Balrampur … which is in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Local reports say police identified the men and arrested them. In Balrampur district, UP, video of the body of a man being thrown into the river from a bridge has surfaced. The body was that of a man who succumbed to Covid on May 28. pic.twitter.com/DEAAbQzHsL – Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 30, 2021

@Benarasiyaa In the clip, you see the two people here grappling with what appears to be someone in a body bag … hoisting them over the ledge, then opening the enclosure they’re in to release what’s there. has inside. One of the guys doing the deed is covered in full PPE. According to India today, a chief medical officer identified the body … reportedly said they were admitted to hospital on May 25 after testing positive for COVID, only to die a few days later. The hospital handed the body over to the man’s family for cremation, who authorities say are now the ones behind him morbidly disposed of. Bodies along the riverbanks are sadly becoming a common thing across India of late – as they continue to fight rising COVID cases and deaths in a crippling second wave that has devastated citizens there. Mass burial sites have been formed in and around the Ganges River in recent times, with dozens of the dead lined up … and in some cases, burned at a stake. While we seem to be turning a corner here in the United States, it’s a good reminder that many people around the world are not doing well against the virus, even at this point.







