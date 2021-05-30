Fashion
Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival Season 12 Reboot Begins
The first big sign that local fashion is getting back on its feet is the staging of the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival [PMFF] Season 12: A fashion reboot. With health protocols strictly in place, the parades will be broadcast on www.mff-official.com from Okada Manila, the country’s five-star resort, from May 31 to June 4 at 6 p.m. with reruns at 8 p.m.
PMFF has always championed Filipino design and every season we invite fashion innovators from other parts of the country. The first few seasons we had designers from Manila. Then we invited Cebu, then Davao [Davao Fashion Design Council]. This season we have invited Cagayan de Oro [Oro Fashion Designers Guild], Said Jackie C. Aquino, the fashion director, by e-mail. Personally, I am very proud of what our designers have brought to the table. I was dazzled. Magaling Talaga ang Pinoy.
The dates and featured creators are: May 31Avel Bacudio, Camlu x Creative Definitions, Dodjie Batu, Mark Yaranon, Melvin Lachica, Windel Mira; June 1: Ann Semblante, Bamba Limon, Dino Lloren, Edgar Buyan, Joshua Guibone, Ziggy Savella; June 2PMFF x Stylem Collection: Collection Collaboration of 23 PMFF Designer using Stylem Fabrics; June 3: Bessie Besana, Chris Diaz, Dexter Alazas, Emir Yamamoto, Marc Rancy, Renan Pacson; and June 4: Alodia Cecilia, Benjie Panizales, Gil Macaibay III, Mavy Ladlad and Steph Tan.
I was really looking forward to meeting the creators of CDO, but with the pandemic always being a force to be faced, almost all of the creators in Davao and CDO chose to have their collections shipped to Manila and it was like opening a treasure chest. because each garment was simply inspiring, says Aquino.
When setting up shows in the midst of a pandemic, the main challenge is to ensure the safety of all participants through proper planning and limiting the number of employees. We have followed strict security protocols, but the best part is that Okada Manila already has one in place which has been proven to be effective, efficient, safe and fun to do. The directions were sent to everyone who visited the [preshow editorial] filming and the success of any event at this point will be how you can find the discipline to follow simple rules like social distancing, masking and shielding, hand washing and requiring everyone to have alcohol close at hand, explains Aquino.
What seems difficult becomes easy when you can find the best formula to follow. After countless series of virtual meetings and electronic exchanges, the festival took shape. With the vision and leadership of Genshi Shigekawa of Go Lifestyle Group and Alodia Cecilia of AC Design Yard, it all became a reality, Aquino says.
What made the experience a source of joy was being able to interact again and experience the pleasure of putting on a real show. This time around, however, there is no audience and anything tangible will have to be translated into the digital space, Aquino adds. What is essential here is the support of the private and public sectors, and they really take center stage in helping all industries build their roadmap to recovery.
Aquino is not exempt from living
personal loss from this pandemic. Coping is your best tool and with a positive mindset we can all overcome and rebuild our lives. As a private citizen, I have found that the best way to help is to just help, whether in the form of something physical or just support, he shares.
From those dark times, a silver lining for the fashion industry was born: the Philippine Fashion Coalition, with Aquino as president, hoping to be the umbrella organization that will represent Filipino fashion. The PFC has started and continues to create programs for its members as we recover. Then PMFF season 12 was a blessing like a step in the right direction. Now my main focus is on how to unite design communities across the country so that we can truly be a force on the road.
How will live shows adapt during this pandemic? Or will Aquino and his team always hit the pause button?
For now more than ever, we are moving forward and navigating the real new normal with the demands of both the digital and the tangible, the virtual and the physical reality. How I wish the break could start again. Fashion continues to evolve and with the right imagination and support we can reboot and discover new ways to capture the spirit of fashion in the virtual world.
But with all of this comes the hope that taking small steps will lead to the day when the energy of a live audience and a parade will once again be part of the total experience of a track event. I hope more designers and brands find innovative and cost-effective ways to organize events that can reach a wider audience in the digital space. You will be surprised to see how the bayanihan spirit is so alive, because everyone will do more than their part to ensure the sustainability of our profession.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]