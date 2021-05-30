Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival Season 12 Reboot Begins

The first big sign that local fashion is getting back on its feet is the staging of the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival [PMFF] Season 12: A fashion reboot. With health protocols strictly in place, the parades will be broadcast on www.mff-official.com from Okada Manila, the country’s five-star resort, from May 31 to June 4 at 6 p.m. with reruns at 8 p.m.

PMFF has always championed Filipino design and every season we invite fashion innovators from other parts of the country. The first few seasons we had designers from Manila. Then we invited Cebu, then Davao [Davao Fashion Design Council]. This season we have invited Cagayan de Oro [Oro Fashion Designers Guild], Said Jackie C. Aquino, the fashion director, by e-mail. Personally, I am very proud of what our designers have brought to the table. I was dazzled. Magaling Talaga ang Pinoy.

The dates and featured creators are: May 31Avel Bacudio, Camlu x Creative Definitions, Dodjie Batu, Mark Yaranon, Melvin Lachica, Windel Mira; June 1: Ann Semblante, Bamba Limon, Dino Lloren, Edgar Buyan, Joshua Guibone, Ziggy Savella; June 2PMFF x Stylem Collection: Collection Collaboration of 23 PMFF Designer using Stylem Fabrics; June 3: Bessie Besana, Chris Diaz, Dexter Alazas, Emir Yamamoto, Marc Rancy, Renan Pacson; and June 4: Alodia Cecilia, Benjie Panizales, Gil Macaibay III, Mavy Ladlad and Steph Tan.

I was really looking forward to meeting the creators of CDO, but with the pandemic always being a force to be faced, almost all of the creators in Davao and CDO chose to have their collections shipped to Manila and it was like opening a treasure chest. because each garment was simply inspiring, says Aquino.

Jackie Aquino

When setting up shows in the midst of a pandemic, the main challenge is to ensure the safety of all participants through proper planning and limiting the number of employees. We have followed strict security protocols, but the best part is that Okada Manila already has one in place which has been proven to be effective, efficient, safe and fun to do. The directions were sent to everyone who visited the [preshow editorial] filming and the success of any event at this point will be how you can find the discipline to follow simple rules like social distancing, masking and shielding, hand washing and requiring everyone to have alcohol close at hand, explains Aquino.

What seems difficult becomes easy when you can find the best formula to follow. After countless series of virtual meetings and electronic exchanges, the festival took shape. With the vision and leadership of Genshi Shigekawa of Go Lifestyle Group and Alodia Cecilia of AC Design Yard, it all became a reality, Aquino says.

What made the experience a source of joy was being able to interact again and experience the pleasure of putting on a real show. This time around, however, there is no audience and anything tangible will have to be translated into the digital space, Aquino adds. What is essential here is the support of the private and public sectors, and they really take center stage in helping all industries build their roadmap to recovery.

Aquino is not exempt from living

personal loss from this pandemic. Coping is your best tool and with a positive mindset we can all overcome and rebuild our lives. As a private citizen, I have found that the best way to help is to just help, whether in the form of something physical or just support, he shares.

From those dark times, a silver lining for the fashion industry was born: the Philippine Fashion Coalition, with Aquino as president, hoping to be the umbrella organization that will represent Filipino fashion. The PFC has started and continues to create programs for its members as we recover. Then PMFF season 12 was a blessing like a step in the right direction. Now my main focus is on how to unite design communities across the country so that we can truly be a force on the road.

How will live shows adapt during this pandemic? Or will Aquino and his team always hit the pause button?

For now more than ever, we are moving forward and navigating the real new normal with the demands of both the digital and the tangible, the virtual and the physical reality. How I wish the break could start again. Fashion continues to evolve and with the right imagination and support we can reboot and discover new ways to capture the spirit of fashion in the virtual world.

But with all of this comes the hope that taking small steps will lead to the day when the energy of a live audience and a parade will once again be part of the total experience of a track event. I hope more designers and brands find innovative and cost-effective ways to organize events that can reach a wider audience in the digital space. You will be surprised to see how the bayanihan spirit is so alive, because everyone will do more than their part to ensure the sustainability of our profession.