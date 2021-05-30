Corp. giant spelled backwards inside “giant”

MONDAY PUZZLE This is Michael Liebermans’ third puzzle for The New York Times, and what a beauty! It was a simple fix for me and a great way to start my day. The only way it could have been better would be to use a certain cookie or a BIG PIZZA. Maybe not so early in the day.

Delicate clues

34A. If you are new to resolving, this is a good solution to watch out for. ITO has appeared 400 times in the New York Times Crossword. In 18 of those entries, he appeared with the same clue that was used in this puzzle, and he often appeared in a similar type of clue, to be filled in a void.

62A. A DAW is a person who is dedicated to a musical artist. The term comes from the Eminem song of the same name from 2000 on an obsessed fan. The term was often used derogatoryly, but more recently to say that you STAN someone has become a fandom self-identifier.

7D. In this puzzle, holder of the Cher? does not refer to someone holding singer Cher, but rather to an IPOD, which could be used to store or preserve her music.