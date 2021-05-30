Fashion
Corp. giant spelled backwards inside “giant”
MONDAY PUZZLE This is Michael Liebermans’ third puzzle for The New York Times, and what a beauty! It was a simple fix for me and a great way to start my day. The only way it could have been better would be to use a certain cookie or a BIG PIZZA. Maybe not so early in the day.
Delicate clues
34A. If you are new to resolving, this is a good solution to watch out for. ITO has appeared 400 times in the New York Times Crossword. In 18 of those entries, he appeared with the same clue that was used in this puzzle, and he often appeared in a similar type of clue, to be filled in a void.
62A. A DAW is a person who is dedicated to a musical artist. The term comes from the Eminem song of the same name from 2000 on an obsessed fan. The term was often used derogatoryly, but more recently to say that you STAN someone has become a fandom self-identifier.
7D. In this puzzle, holder of the Cher? does not refer to someone holding singer Cher, but rather to an IPOD, which could be used to store or preserve her music.
30D. Ethyl alcohol, more commonly known as ethanol, is commonly used as a an additive in gasoline. It is also the same type of alcohol that is found in alcoholic beverages. Isn’t the chemistry amazing?
Theme of the day
Michael Lieberman offers us three thematic answers and one revealing in today’s puzzle. I think this theme is perfect for a Monday; there’s no trickery, just a little bit of trivia. Allows you to work forward from the responses to the topic.
First of all, we have 17-Across Arkansass capital which is LITTLE ROCK. Next, we were looking across 26 two-color cookies, also called half-moons, which are BLACK AND WHITE. For our third thematic answer, at 42-Across, we have a final practice before the big show, or a DRESS REHEARSAL.
So how do we get a theme out of it? Let’s look at the clue for the revealing, at 57-Across, fashion designer associated with the article described by the debut of 17-, 26- and 42-Across. The item described is a LITTLE BLACK DRESS and the fashion designer in question is COCO CHANEL.
CHANEL designed the garment in the early 1920s, and it was first seen in the October 1926 issue of Vogue. The post wrote that the dress was Chanels Ford, meaning it was simple and accessible like the Ford Model T, of which nearly 15 million had been produced by this time.
I went through a big fashion phase when I was a teenager (no, I won’t be sharing photos) so I had a lot of fun solving this one. Lots of good filling here; I loved seeing YSL, JORTS and STAN, for three. I hope you enjoyed this puzzle as much as I did.
Builder’s Notes
I love this puzzle and hope you all enjoyed it, whether you have an LBD in your closet or rather a JORTS person who learned something new about fashion today. It’s good to present a theme on a topic that doesn’t get a lot of play in the crossword. So, I hope this feels fun and fresh, especially for those of you who don’t always feel like you are in the crossword target audience.
I’m also very happy to debut in BLACK AND WHITE, which are my favorite cookies so much that my wife and I served them at our wedding instead of a cake. My personal favorites are from Beas Bakery in Tarzana, California. If anyone who works there reads this, please send me a few, it’s surprisingly hard to find a good one here in DC!
If you’re on Twitter I occasionally tweet about crosswords and other word stuff @ footnote24.
Want to submit crosswords to the New York Times?
The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit your puzzles online.
For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Create a Crossword Puzzle.
