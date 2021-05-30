Films fueled by subliminal female friendships





Of May 30, 2021: From ‘Lajja’ to ‘Fashion’: Films Fueled by Female Subliminal Friendships Nothing is greater than a woman supporting another, but a lot of our films and especially the TV soap operas are based on pitting them against each other. While one becomes the damsel in distress, the other is the vampire. But we’ve also had movies where, even though the movie wasn’t based on him, the story is fostered by strong yet subliminal female friendships. Here are a few. Film 1: “ Fashion ”: when competitors turn into confidants Fashion, with Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead, tried to show the belly of the fashion industry. The characters of Chopra and Ranaut are competitors initially, but after Ranaut’s character breaks down, it’s Chopra who takes her as an amendment to her previous bad behavior. Godse is also the one who selflessly guides Chopra in her early days. Film 2: ‘Lajja’: women fighting patriarchal society and supporting each other This social drama by Rajkumar Santoshi boasted of an all-female ensemble, with men only in supporting or negative roles. Vaidehi (Manisha Koirala), fleeing from her evil husband, meets many of her counterparts suffering from patriarchy. She forges a bond with all of them, and we see how these women fight oppression. Among all, his friendship with Janki (Madhuri Dixit) remains the highlight. Movie 3: ‘Tanu Weds Manu’: Two unlikely friends supporting each other When friends become your family, you get Tanu and Payel. Performed by Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker, respectively, in the Tanu marries Manu franchise, they teach each other life lessons and support each other, while having fun throughout. The camaraderie is enviable and highly unlikely since their on-screen characters are poles apart. It’s ironic, given their regular Twitter battles in real life! Film 4: “ Life in a metro ”: story of mixed lives and camaraderie The story continues The 2007 director of Anurag Basu had many female characters played by Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Nafisa Ali. Their lives are intertwined, but what is common is being there for each other. Whether it’s Kangana giving Konkona’s character makeover, or Konkona and Shilpa encouraging Nafisa’s character to follow her heart, these women support each other throughout. The press article, From ‘Lajja’ to ‘Fashion’: Films Fueled by Subliminal Female Friendships appeared first on NewsBytes. Also see: Bollywood is obsessed with fair-skinned people, says Kangana Ranaut

COVID-19 Crisis: Six Bollywood Celebrities Doing Their Part

Bollywood’s KJo “ Thekedars ” Aditya Chopra Hides, Said “ Thalaivi ” Kangana

Learn more about Entertainment through NewsBytes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos