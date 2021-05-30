Massachusetts man who shipped AR-15 handgun parts to Hong Kong sentenced to federal prison





A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who hid gun parts in packages sent to Hong Kong has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to violate arms export control law. Lionel Chan of Brighton and a second man, Muhammad Mohd Radzi, 27, of Brooklyn, were both convicted in federal court in Boston on Friday. The two Malaysian nationals were caught sending weapons parts to Hong Kong during a federal investigation. Authorities said Chan sent weapon parts to assemble AR-15 style weapons and 9mm handguns to a buyer in Hong Kong. Chan was sentenced to 8 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. Radzi was sentenced to 5 years probation, on the condition that he leaves the United States no later than June 15 and does not return for 5 years or without a valid visa. The two men were fined $ 10,000 each. From or around March 2018, Chan began shopping online for a variety of original American gun parts, including parts used to assemble AR-15 assault rifles and weaponry. 9mm semi-automatic fist, for a buyer located in Hong Kong, according to US lawyers. Office. Many of the gun parts Chan purchased and exported to Hong Kong are restricted items that cannot be exported from the United States without a license or approval from the United States government. Chan shipped the gun parts via FedEx to the buyer in Hong Kong without obtaining the necessary export licenses. Chan intentionally concealed the contents of the shipments by providing Federal Express with false shipment information and concealing the parts inside each package, authorities said. Between March and May 2018, Chan shipped at least 12 packages containing gun parts from Brighton to the buyer in Hong Kong. According to the federal affidavit, Chan used eBay and other websites to purchase parts online. The buyer in Hong Kong exchanged messages with Chan via WhatsApp and told him which parts to buy and which websites to use, according to a federal affidavit. Records show that the anonymous buyer in Hong Kong trained Chan on how to hide gun parts in shipments. I usually stuff them in a pair of sneakers and cover them with Doritos or crisps. So the buyer wrote to Chan on a messaging app. Pick me some nice sneakers, then added the buyer. According to authorities, Chan would list the contents of the shipments in the form of shoes, snacks, GoPro mounts. In April 2018, Radzi joined the plot after Chan told the buyer that he could no longer purchase and ship the gun parts. Between May and October 2018, Radzi shipped 21 packages from Brooklyn, New York, to the buyer in Hong Kong, authorities said. In October 2018, two of these packages were intercepted by authorities in Hong Kong and were found to contain numerous parts of firearms, including a firing pin, sight and numerous pistol grips, which were checked at the export. Radzi also did not obtain an export license for any of the shipments. Records show that federal investigators were able to retrieve numerous messages detailing the purchase and shipment of the gun parts from Chans’ cell phone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos