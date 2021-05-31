Emily Ratajkowski oozes sass as she slips into a flowing white dress

Emily Ratajkowski wowed with a flowing white dress in a new Instagram.

The 29-year-old model seemed to make the most of the neutral tones in the room she was posing in while taking advantage of the brilliant natural lighting.

She enjoyed her weekend with the famous, later seen dancing with her newborn son Sylvester, whom she shares with her three-year-old husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Dressed to Impress: Emily Ratajkowski wowed in a flowing white dress on Instagram on Sunday

Ratajkowski donned a silky white dress that featured a fringed front and concealed much of her shapely figure.

The model paired her outfit with a set of nearly matching white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the eye-catching brown hair of the track regular spread across her back and shoulders.

She also included a photo to show two personalized pieces of jewelry, one of which had her son’s full name on it and the other simply read “ Sly. ”

Doting mother: The model was also seen dancing with her newborn baby Sylvester

Showing his devotion: Ratajkowski included a photo that showed two custom-made jewelry items bearing his son’s name

Ratajkowski and her friend Caitlyn King were seen breastfeeding their respective children in a separate photo that was included with the set.

The new mom opted for a fluffy jacket with multi-colored zippers and a liner in the snap.

She also wore patterned pants and several rings, while the dark tone of her hair stood out against her otherwise light outfit.

The model first announced that she was expecting a child in October last year in an article posted by Vogue.

Proud Parents: The track regular also shared a photo of herself sitting with her friend Caitlyn King as they breastfeed their children.

In the story, Ratajkowski explained how she and her husband would attempt to raise their baby in a gender-neutral environment, although she has referred to Sylvester as a “ son ” in the past.

“I like the idea of ​​imposing as few gender stereotypes as possible on my child. But no matter how progressive I hope to be, I understand the desire to know the sex of our fetus, ”she said.

She went on to say that she would wait for her two-month-old child to make conscious decisions about her identity before starting to draw rules and lines.

Let everyone know: Ratajkowski announced she was pregnant thanks to an article published by Vogue in October; she is seen with her husband earlier this month

“I don’t like us imposing gender biases on people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show up to me, ”she said.

The model also noted that she did not deal with any identity issues during her pregnancy and that she made the most of her time to carry her child.

“I’m not trying to imagine a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I am too humble to have any false notions of control, ”she noted.

Ratajkowski then welcomed Sylvester in early March and has spent most of his time with his child since then.