Fashion has a polyester problem. It is the most widely used clothing fiber in the world, but as a synthetic plastic-based material, polyester needs a lot of energy to be produced and is highly polluting of water and air, according to the Council. of Fashion Designers of America. The fashion industry is trying to tackle the problem, but there are no easy solutions, according to the CEO of one of the world’s largest clothing manufacturers. “There is not yet (a) a raw material as cheap and as versatile as polyester today,” said Roger Lee, who heads TAL Apparel, headquartered in Hong Kong. In addition to being inexpensive, polyester does not wrinkle and can be washed at a low temperature. However, the laundry process also releases tiny fibers called microplastics, which can be harmful to marine life. While polyester lasts for years, longevity is a double-edged sword. Clothing can be worn multiple times, but it will likely landfill and not biodegrade. “Today, we rarely use virgin polyester,” Lee told CNBC’s “Managing Asia: Sustainable Future”. “What do I mean by that? A lot of times our polyacetal (fiber) that we use actually comes from recycled bottles.” Over the past two years, Lee said there has been a huge acceleration in the use of recycled plastics in fashion. “The reason is that the cost of use has come down to the same price as virgin polyester. And that’s key if the price is the same (that’s) a no-brainer. It saves environments (and a) the same fresh commercial. “ TAL Apparel manufactures clothing for brands such as Burberry, J Crew and Patagonia and was founded by the Lee family who started in the fashion business with a cotton fabric store in 1856. The business was revived by Lee CC’s great uncle in 1947.

CEOs have to say okay, what’s more important … a profit now or … a planet in the future?

Currently, only about 14% of polyester is produced from recycled fibers, according to the agency’s standards. Textile exchange. How close is the sector to a breakthrough in terms of recycling used clothing? “If you’re talking about pure polyester, yes we’re close. But the problem is a lot of the materials are blended materials, it’s a blend of polyester with something else. And the separation has been a problem,” Lee explained. . TAL is involved with the Hong Kong Textiles and Clothing Research Institute, which is studying new ways to make the fashion industry more sustainable. In November, the institute launched a “green machine”, developed with the H&M Foundation, which separates mixed materials. The new machine works by breaking down the cotton part of the material and extracting the polyester, which can then be spun into clothes. Preventing clothing from going to the landfill, or encouraging people to buy less, could help remedy an excess of polyester clothing, which means looking at the fundamentals of the fashion industry.

