TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford Impresses in Artistic Backless Dress

TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford impresses in an artistic backless dress as she heads to a girls’ night out in Mayfair
By Sam Baker For Mailonline
Published: | Update:
She has never been afraid to turn heads with her sartorial savvy.
And TOWIE star Kelsey Stratford, 20, was again in awe as she headed to Mayfair to enjoy a night out with the girls on Sunday.
The reality TV star showcased her physique in a short marble-effect dress as she continued on her way to make the most of her holiday weekend.
In town: TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford wowed in an artistic backless gown as she headed to a girls night out in Mayfair on Sunday
Stunning: The reality TV star showcased her physique in a short marbled effect dress as she continued on her way to make the most of her holiday weekend.
Kelsey paired her dress with a pair of white heels adorned with a crisscross pattern on the strap.
She also wore a white handbag with a gold chain strap as she walked towards her friends.
It comes after Kelsey put the pulses on in a black midi dress as she stepped out in London earlier this month for a fancy dinner party.
The reality TV star showcased her incredible physique in a form-fitting ensemble as she made her grand debut at Nobu in Mayfair.
Stylish: Kelsey paired her dress with a pair of white heels with a crisscross pattern on the strap
She increased her height with classic sandal heels while adding a designer touch with a Dior handbag.
Kelsey styled her chocolate braids in glamorous loose curls and rocked full coverage makeup.
It’s not the only time this month the reality TV star has been spotted hitting town.
She looked amazing when she arrived at a rooftop bar for a girls’ night out earlier in May, wearing a cream mini dress.
Posing: She also carried a white handbag with a gold chain strap as she walked towards her friends
Kelsey’s dress was embellished with gathered details and she teamed the bodycon ensemble with cream stiletto heels.
The beauty styled her brunette in glamorous curls and opted for glamorous makeup.
The star wore her essentials in a brown Louis Vuitton bag and accessorized with a gold chain and bracelet.
Evening: In a few photos Kelsey turned her back to the camera and looked frankly over her shoulder with a smile on her face
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos