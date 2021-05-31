TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford Impresses in Artistic Backless Dress

She has never been afraid to turn heads with her sartorial savvy.

And TOWIE star Kelsey Stratford, 20, was again in awe as she headed to Mayfair to enjoy a night out with the girls on Sunday.

The reality TV star showcased her physique in a short marble-effect dress as she continued on her way to make the most of her holiday weekend.

In town: TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford wowed in an artistic backless gown as she headed to a girls night out in Mayfair on Sunday

Kelsey paired her dress with a pair of white heels adorned with a crisscross pattern on the strap.

She also wore a white handbag with a gold chain strap as she walked towards her friends.

It comes after Kelsey put the pulses on in a black midi dress as she stepped out in London earlier this month for a fancy dinner party.

The reality TV star showcased her incredible physique in a form-fitting ensemble as she made her grand debut at Nobu in Mayfair.

Stylish: Kelsey paired her dress with a pair of white heels with a crisscross pattern on the strap

She increased her height with classic sandal heels while adding a designer touch with a Dior handbag.

Kelsey styled her chocolate braids in glamorous loose curls and rocked full coverage makeup.

It’s not the only time this month the reality TV star has been spotted hitting town.

She looked amazing when she arrived at a rooftop bar for a girls’ night out earlier in May, wearing a cream mini dress.

Posing: She also carried a white handbag with a gold chain strap as she walked towards her friends

Kelsey’s dress was embellished with gathered details and she teamed the bodycon ensemble with cream stiletto heels.

The beauty styled her brunette in glamorous curls and opted for glamorous makeup.

The star wore her essentials in a brown Louis Vuitton bag and accessorized with a gold chain and bracelet.