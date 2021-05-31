Manansala’s granddaughter teams up with fashion accessory designer for collection

Redonda bag from the limited edition collection. Handout

MANILA – What happens when a fashion accessories manufacturer collaborates with an artist of distinguished lineage and unique talent?

Gina Nebrida Ty of Agsam Fashion Fern and one of the founding members of Fashion Accessory Makers of the Philippines (FAMPh), recently unveiled their impressive line of products showcasing the unique artwork of Khristina Manansala, petite- daughter of the national visual artist, Vicente Manansala.

The Agsam Fern x k.Manansala capsule collection symbolizes and inspires hope and resilience in the face of the pandemic. Both brands share a deep passion for timeless handcrafted creations that truly represent Filipino craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Each Agsam x k.Manansala handbag, beautifully and intricately hand-woven by indigenous women of Surigao del Sur, features a canvas of Manansala as she personally paints her timeless works of art on each Agsam Fern bag.

Social entrepreneur and designer Gina Nebrida Ty. Handout

Ty came across Manansala’s work in August 2020, thanks to a mutual friend who posted some of Manansala’s work on Facebook.

“I was so impressed with her unique and breathtaking works of art that I immediately called our mutual friend and the same day I was able to meet Khristina, digitally,” Ty recalls.

“She was immediately excited when I came up with the idea of ​​collaborating with her to use my fashion accessories as a canvas for painting. My goal was to create beautiful bag masterpieces that are not only functional, but are also worth collecting just like a collector’s artwork.

The collaboration came ahead of schedule for both Ty and Manansala. “The day I met Khristina and spoke to her on the phone, I told her that the concept would be grounded in a woman’s resilience, strength and hope, so very timely in these difficult times. And that this collection is also about women who help women, ”explained Ty.

As this is Ty’s first collection of handcrafted bags, as her fashion accessories are mostly personalized jewelry, she asked Manansala to specifically create face images of women that would inspire and invoke resilience and hope.

“After a few prototypes, we came up with three distinctive hand-painted images that beautifully represent a woman’s strength and resilience, while embracing her grace and feminine side,” Ty said.

“For example, one of the hand-painted bags called Redonda [round in Spanish], has a captivating hand painted image of a woman with a fish on her face. It might sound abstract, but that’s the creative sparkle of Khristina at work, as she translates my design concept into a beautiful piece of art.

“The fish on the woman’s face represents a fisherman’s job and that any woman can take a fisherman’s job or any job, if she wants to. So, the artwork portrays the beauty and grace of every woman, but beyond that beauty is her reliability and ability to survive, regardless.

Khristina Manansala, painter and visual artist. Handout

Collaborating with Manansala has been an exciting experience for Ty. “Our common ideas and concept have always resulted in nice prototypes, so much so that it was difficult to choose the best works of art because they were all just breathtaking.”

Before speaking to Manansala on the phone, Ty researched the artist’s paintings and immediately fell in love with his works. Manansala’s works have graced various exhibitions in other countries. She describes her painting style as “daring and fearless,” which results in some incredibly exquisite works of art.

“Although her artistry is in her DNA, being the granddaughter of national artist and Cubist illustrator and painter Vicente Manansala, I was impressed with Khristina’s painting style – bold and fearless,” Ty pointed out. .

“His subjects often focused on women. It is no wonder that his paintings are found in private art collections, both in the Philippines and abroad. She has also participated in various exhibitions in New York, Germany and Malaysia.

Cuadro bag and face mask. Handout

However, this is not the first time that Ty has worked with an artist for his designs. Three years ago, she released a heritage-inspired collaboration with National Living Treasure Award winner (Gawad ng Manlilikha ng Bayan or GAMABA), Eduardo “Mang Ed” Mutuc, considered the best metal craftsman in the country.

Called the Agsam x Mutuc Collection, the works translated Mang Ed’s concept of the value of Filipino heritage and craftsmanship into excellent metal artwork that served as embellishments for my necklaces and bracelets. Agsam, ”Ty said.

The limited edition collection was well received as stocks of Ty products at SM Kultura Filipino stores and the Manila FAME (Furnishings and Apparel Manufacturers’ Exchange) exhibit were exhausted by the time they were on display.

As the fashion industry was greatly affected by the pandemic last year, with the cancellation of shows and exhibitions, as well as the intermittent closure of retail stores, Ty’s initial fear was how to maintain his business afloat.

“The new standard would mean low production of our handcrafted accessories,” she admitted. “So providing a sustainable income to my artisans will be a challenge. So I immediately had to find a way to make our products easily accessible, while still being visually appealing to our customers, while still being safe in the comfort of your home.

“As my company produces on demand, it was also difficult to outsource locally produced raw materials due to the ECQ [enhanced community quarantine] and travel restrictions.

“But that didn’t put our minds off, as we sat down with our workers and told them we need to do an AFC – Adapt, find ways and keep going. And we did it by instantly strengthening our digital presence, first and foremost. “

Care kit delivered with a face mask. Handout

As fashion brands were affected by the cancellation of shows and everyone was forced to adjust to the new normal, Ty saw the ups and downs in business as a learning curve for it.

“It was imperative that our brand be more visible than it was before the pandemic,” she explained. “Before the pandemic, although we had active social media accounts, there was no shopping experience.

“My products were readily available at the country’s largest retail chain, SM’s Kultura Filipino, where our products were on display in 12 key branches across the country, for the past six years.

“With the new standard, we have created a seamless shopping experience (www.agsamfashionfern.com) to ensure that our valued customers can easily shop for their favorite Agsam Fern fashion accessories from the safe comfort of their home.”

Ty was forced to reorient her marketing efforts. “From B2B [business to business] to B2C [business to consumers]», She argued. “The old way of doing business is not going to pick up any time soon, if at all. So those who survive and thrive will be those who watch carefully and immediately adapt in order to function, given this new normal.

As customer preferences and behavior shifted towards the new normal, Ty’s Agsam Fern has strengthened its digital presence. “We also created a collection that would be relevant and functional for the time,” she explained.

Black tote bag and face mask. Handout

This is why the Agsam x k.Manansala capsule collection was born. “Besides our handcrafted bags by Agsam Fern which are hand painted with Khristina’s vibrant artwork, we have also released some artistic care kits and tote bags or simply called We-Care set, in limited edition.

“The care kit, with digitally printed illustrations by Vicente and Khristina Manansala, includes a washable neoprene face mask and three personalized bottles that can be used for personalized alcohol, hand sanitizer and lotion. hands.

“While the black tote bag that can be used to store your PPE [personal protective equipment] set or other essentials, also comes with a washable neoprene face mask and a pair of removable Agsam Fern earrings, for that extra touch and pop-art style, which you can also wear anytime. The tote bag and face mask have the same digitally printed artwork of Khristina Manansala. “

Ty insists that she was forced to continue creating “products with a purpose” through her new collection, as she always had been. “But this time, to make our customers understand and appreciate that when they buy Agsam Fern products, they are not only helping a community of artisans, but they are also helping us to preserve and promote our magnificent heritage and our culture”, she declared.

“The new standard has also seen increased consumer interest and patronage for sustainable products. So, our brand’s unique history of creating charming fashion accessories made from sustainable materials and using a 45-year-old weaving heritage is also how we stay significantly relevant.

“Consumers are now buying less but buying better and targeted products, so this is where Agsam Fern sets itself apart. We are and have always been clear with our brand ethics and unique selling proposition and it has served us very well, in the midst of the pandemic.

Ty also highlighted the rise of working from home as part of the new normal mode. “We saw it as an opportunity for Agsam Fern to further promote our necklaces.

“I call it the era and power of ‘adornment’ as fashion-conscious consumers try their best in online business meetings or virtual gatherings with family and friends. friends. So, most of our social media posts focus on vibrant necklaces and how they can be worn in different ways.