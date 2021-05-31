Fashion
In St. Augustine Spanish, the school dress code was in place
Who was waiting school dress codes and directory photos in St. Johns County to become international news? With local issues appearing in major national newspapers, people who are several time zones away will be joining the discussion and debate on social media.
In 1786, 235 years ago, St. Augustine had a dress code for its school. Yes, St. Augustine had a school dress code and a code of behavior both before many cities in our country existed.
The school was free and open to white boys and free black boys. Yet the classroom seats were separated by race. James Cusick in his school study (El Escribano journal, 2005) notes that his research suggests that about half of the city’s boys eligible for school actually enrolled. The school was partially supported by the Spanish crown. Teachers can be priests supported by the Roman Catholic Church or a terribly underpaid lay teacher. There was no school for girls.
The school was located at the corner of St. George and Bridge streets. Centuries later, the schoolyard of Cathedral Parish School here still resonates with the voices of students.
The 18th century school dress code in our town was minimal. We can smile today at its simplicity and maybe even feel content with the sophistication we see ourselves now.
The dress code of 1786 was actually a cleanliness code. The students were to be groomed, their hair combed and their faces washed upon arrival. If they came barefoot, they had to make sure their feet were clean. The students themselves probably appreciated the requirement to have clean feet, as one of the responsibilities of the students was to sweep the classroom.
To relate dress code reflections hundreds of years apart, maybe we should stop long enough to wonder what a school dress code is supposed to accomplish. In 1786, the inclusion of rules that regulated barefoot rather than outlawed barefoot recognized the reality of St. Augustine at the time. If shoes had been needed, many boys in the city would not have been able to attend school. After all, the purpose of the school was to educate, especially to teach all the children of St. Augustine to speak Spanish. Requiring shoes would have filtered out a number of students and defeated one of the main goals of establishing a school.
The students attended classes from 7 a.m. to noon and vice versa from 2 p.m. until sunset. Even after such a long day at school, there was still some homework left. During the lunch break, the boys probably went home. Participation was taken at the start of each session.
More by Susan Parker:
There were, of course, rules of behavior. The role of the teacher, Jose Monasterio, showed 81 students for a teacher in a classroom measuring 22 feet by 22 feet. Certainly, rules of conduct were necessary just to keep the peace in the room. A shortage of desks, no doubt, led to arguments and opportunities for pranks as one student walked out of his office for another person. An office can accommodate several different students on a day.
When Monasterio disciplined one of the students, the boy’s father followed such a humiliating Monasterio that the teacher asked to resign. Monasterio felt that he had enough already with a low salary and the workload of so many students.
Discord over school policies and rules seems to be an eternal problem. Why?
Susan R. Parker holds a doctorate in colonial history.
