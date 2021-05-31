Small fashion brands, textile manufacturers are struggling amid second wave of COVID-19. But there is still hope

For years, Rakesh Saini visited local Noida markets to source raw materials and accessories for its denim and athletic clothing brand Kross point.

Now the roadside markets and small shops selling threads, threads and needles have all calmed down.

The second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions in Noida and key markets across the country mean entrepreneurs like Rakesh are also weighed down by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages amid stocks that run out quickly.

While textile manufacturing units in industrial estates are allowed to operate, support stores and ancillary markets have remained closed amid statewide lockdowns, which in turn has hampered production. in these factories.

If we had stocked up on needles and thread earlier, our day-to-day operations would not have been badly affected, says Rakesh, whose productivity in manufacturing units has declined rapidly over the past two months.

Rakesh sources materials from vendors in Delhi markets, who acquire them from textile centers in Gujarat and Punjab. These are also at a standstill.

Supply chains are in bad shape. Even as festivals approach, we are unlikely to be able to meet growing demand as our production is hampered by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, he says.

By adding his worries, up to 70 percent of its factory workers did not return to Noida after leaving for their hometowns for Holi in March amid then rumors of an impending lockdown.

During the first wave, people assumed that the pandemic was nothing major and would go away. This time everyone is more scared, Rakesh says, adding that Kross Stitch’s online sales have decreased by 60 percent.

The entrepreneur also directs Three, which manufactures fabrics exclusively for Berrylush, a Noida-based D2C womenswear brand. Although digitally compatible, Berrylush faces challenges the supply of raw materials from suppliers through the textile centers.

In Surat, factories are supposed to operate 24 hours a day. Now they are not allowed to operate all day, which has had an impact on our raw material. For example, if we were to receive two lakh of fabric in one shipment, we only get 40,000 yards now, says Alok Paul, Co-Founder, Berrylush.

Alok Paul, Co-Founder, Berrylush

By optimizing the use of the available raw material, the small clothing brand D2C tries to build up its inventory in order to be able to meet demand when production is hampered.

Last year we made a good recovery and exceeded our financial forecast. We expected to time between Rs 7 crore and Rs 8 crore in income in 2020, but we managed to register Rs 14.68 crore rather. This was largely because we focused on building inventory. This time, too, we do the same, says Alok.

He remains optimistic about the future of the company as sales have not fallen significantly. Counterintuitively, holiday wear and social wear brands for women continue to sell.

Our customers don’t buy our products just for their usefulness. Rather, our vacations and social outfits act as well-being factors in these difficult times. Our products are not essential, but people buy from us and find joy in wearing such clothes at home, taking pictures on their terraces, posting them on social media, etc., explains. he.

Impact on textile hubs

Impact on textile hubs

Berrylush is likely on the road to survival, but supply chains continue to be affected by local lockdown restrictions in major textile hubs, including Ludhiana, Tirupur, Bhilwara and Surat.

Curfews have resulted in restriction of the movement of goods, resulting in unavailability of fabrics, threads, etc. in these cities. The restrictions in Coimbatore and the complete shutdown of textile units in Tirupur created several challenges for textile manufacturers.

Venus Sadh, an entrepreneur who runs a fabric dyeing and printing business in Surat, also echoes the voices of other textile manufacturers in the country who say the second wave had a more severe impact on their business than the first.

With no options for the moratoriums on interest payments that were provided in the first wave, companies like Venuss Fab Sapphire are in many cases reeling with a nearly 100 percent drop in sales.

We are traders who source raw materials, manufacture fabric and sell to business-to-business (B2B) customers. However, shipments were canceled and exports halted. Despite zero sales, we have to pay salaries to our employees. A large number of local printing companies facing similar scenarios have closed their doors, Venus says.

ICRA has called the second wave of COVID-19 a strong headwind for fashion retailers. He expects recovery to pre-COVID levels to take up to FY23.

Yet, encouraged by the recent partial opening of Surat’s markets, Venus, like entrepreneurs Rakesh and Alok, is hoping her business will survive the worst of this crisis.

We can’t think of growth at all. For now, our only goal is to ensure survival, he adds.

Large fashion retailers face a different problem, however. They face the challenge of disposing of excess inventory. The tastes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow, and Jack and Jones would be plan to push their spring-summer collections to October.

National rating agency ICRA called this second wave of COVID-19 infections a strong headwind for fashion retailers. He expects recovery to pre-COVID levels to take up to FY23.

Rotate and persist

To overcome this crisis, many small textile and fashion brands, which are struggling to bring their sales back to pre-COVID levels, are also choosing to turn to manufacturing new product lines such as face masks and leisure wear – adopt a strategy that many adopted last year.

For some, this decision has paid off. For others, not so much.

In the case of Mumbai-based organic children’s clothing brand Greendigo, the backbone of cotton mask manufacturing has worked because of its target customer base.

Masks were only available in medical stores and no one catered to children’s sizes. We quickly pivoted and started making organic cotton masks for kids. These masks flew off our shelves and were well received in the market because they were comfortable, breathable and washable, according to the co-founders of Greendigo. Barkha Bhatnagar Das and Meghna Kishore.

Greendigo Co-Founders – Barkha Bhatnagar Das (L) and Meghna Kishore (R)

Additionally, the e-commerce brand hasn’t seen an alarming decline in sales of children’s clothing as young children get too big for their clothes every few months, Meghna says.

We have also seen a large number of orders sent as gifts for occasions such as the arrival of a newborn, baby birthday, etc., says Barkha.

Jaipur-based Nandani Creations’ foray into mask-making has not gone very well. The company, which operates the ethnic clothing e-commerce site jaipurkurti.com, attempted to import a expensive N95 mask making machine from China last year and manufacture synthetic masks.

The machine was stuck at customs for three months and we missed the boom. Eventually, we were successful in working on some government tenders, but overall it was not a good decision, says Anuj Mundra, MD, president of Nandani Creation and Jaipurkurti.

The pivot of making synthetic masks may not have worked for the brand, but its adventure in loungewear has paid off. In 2020, Anuj introduced loungewear to the brand’s product portfolio as customers spent more time at home.

Sales of cotton clothing such as t-shirts and pajamas have increased over the past year and have helped us survive, Anuj says.

< class=""> < class="">

But now, just like Kross Stitch and Sapphire Fab, his company is feeling the impact of supply chain disruptions in the midst of Wave 2.

Last year we were able to store raw materials and stocks. This time, the people involved in the supply chain are unwilling to work because they are more afraid. Our production is hampered. We are also unable to build inventory because we are running out of stock to meet demand, he says.

Anuj adds that his company’s online channels have taken a 20 percent success compared to a 100% decline in its offline sales in four physical stores.

In Hyderabad, entrepreneur Vandana Kalagara echoes Anujs feelings. Her clothing brand Keebee Organics is able to sell inventory items online, but fails to easily source raw materials.

The impact is similar to the first wave. Our manufacturing is now on hold due to lockouts and restrictions. Despite the introduction of some casual wear to drive sales, we are almost out of stock for our products, she says.

Keebee co-founders Vandala Kalagara (left) and Smruti Rao (right)

The road ahead

The road ahead

Even as textile manufacturers and brands such as Kross Stitch, Berrylush, Sapphire Fab, Greendigo, and Keebee Organics struggle to survive the challenges of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term growth prospects of the industry should be supportive.

Macroeconomic trends such as increased income, increasing penetration of organized retail trade, continued availability of natural resources such as cotton, jute, timber, etc. and government policies favorable to 100% FDI (automatic route) in textiles and setting up of mega textile parks are likely to continue to stimulate demand for textiles, according to a IBEF report updated end of May 2021.

The report also suggests that demand in the textile sector is expected to increase by 12 percent CAGR reach $ 220 billion by 2025-2026.

And so, as lockdown restrictions gradually begin to ease across the country, digitally-activated textile brands and their textile suppliers appear poised to capitalize once fashion domestic demand returns to pre-COVID levels. and that export demand will be restored.