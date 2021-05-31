Big Three scores 104 points in historic beating Celtics to lead series 3-1, 141-126

It was a historic performance by the Nets and their Big Three Sunday that silenced a sold-out TD Garden.

One evening when TD Garden opened its doors to welcome the Celtics First sold-out crowd of the year 17,226 Brooklyns Big Three fans served as a silencer, combining for 104 points to put the Nets past the Celtics, 141-104. The 141 points are a new franchise playoff record. Additionally, Brooklyn had a staggering 57/59/97 shooting division. With the win, the Nets take a 3-1 lead in the series and are one win away from advancing to the second round where they face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant, who like Kyrie Irving, was greeted by a cascade of boos falling from the stands led the Nets with 42 points on 14 of 20 shots from the field and 3 of 3 from behind the arc. In addition to shredding the Bostons’ defense, the Nets superstar contributed four rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of play.

Irving had a rebounding performance in front of his former fans to a great extent. Irving ended his special night with 39 points, 11 rebounds and two assists on 11 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 12 of three in 41 minutes of play.

James Harden, who had just won a team-high 41 points in the Game 3 loss, had a ridiculous stat line serving as a facilitator. The former MVP recorded a double-double of 23 points and 18 assists to go with five rebounds in 40 minutes of play. The 18 assists were the most important he has ever recorded in a game, in the regular season or after the season.

Brooklyn became the second team in NBA history to score more than 35 points in consecutive games, and the line became the second to score more than 35 points in the same playoff game in Nets history.

Besides the prestigious line-up, Bruce Brown provided Brooklyn with a solid punch off the bench with 14 points and seven rebounds, followed by Joe Harris with 14 of 5 of 9 points from the field and 4 of 5 from depth. Nicolas Claxton played very well defensively, posting a career-high four blocks in just eight minutes of play. Brooklyn did not play his youngster for the entire second half.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum put in another excellent offensive performance of 40 points on 10 of 22 total shots and 3 of 7 of three to play with seven rebounds and five assists, followed by Evan Fournier with 16 points in 28 minutes of play. The Celtics ended the loss with six players in double digits.

The Celtics came out with acuteness in their decision-making while limiting defensive space for Brooklyn. Boston opened the contest shooting 50.0 percent from both the field and three behind Tatum and Smart’s play to hold an early 21-15 lead with 6:06 remaining. Meanwhile, Brooklyn missed its first three lines and Durant looked comfortable in the midrange, scoring six of the Nets’ top 15 points.

Brooklyn did the majority of its damage in the charity strike shooting 14 free throws, a season high, and putting in a perfect 14 of 14 in the frame. Irving led the damage with seven points on seven free throw attempts to finish first with 12 points.

While Griffin struggled defensively early on, Claxton provided the Nets with good minutes, immediately creating a defensive impact, crushing two shots and altering a pair of shots.

The high score first ended in a 34-33 lead with the Celtics, with Tatum scoring 14 points and shooting 7 of 7 from the charity strike. For Brooklyn, Durant led the way with 17 points tied for most points scored in the first quarter of a playoff game of his career, followed by Irving with 12 as the team shot 45.0% on the land and 1 in 4 out of three.

Brooklyn opened up the hot second quarter and moved the ball, increasing their biggest lead 45-37 and after a thundering Harden snapping a crafty rebound pass from Harris and a 20-foot jumper from Johnson, Boston called a time-out to get gather.

And then it was scary.

Brooklyn improved their physicality in the second and their defensive effort turned into a high-quality offense to silence the crowded TD Garden crowd and steal the momentum. The Nets opened the frame by hitting 10 of their first 12 shots and running the offense through the Big Three who combined for 59 of the Nets’ 73 points in the first half.

To make things smoother, the history books followed.

The Nets gathered their second 40-point quarter of the series and their 13-point halftime lead (73-60) marked the biggest break-in playoff lead since Game 1 of the Final of the Eastern Conference against miami heat in May 2006 and the 73 points in the first half tied a record for most runs scored in any half in their playoff history with Game 3 of a first-round series with the Bucks in April 1986.

Brooklyns’ offensive clinic continued to sink to start the second half as the Celtics continued to defeat. The Nets capitalized early in the attack to accompany their hot shot and perfect charity strike consistency. After a surprising reversal by Irving against a failed Griffin, Brooklyn increased their lead to 20 points with 7:10 remaining in the third.

Brooklyn went on to score their 100th point with 4:04 left in the third, scoring the second time in this series (Game 2) and in their playoff history the team hit the 100-point marker in three quarters, thus increasing its lead. at 103-77 with 3:40 to play on a 27-foot 3 from Irving on a kick-off pass from Brown.

The Celtics gained momentum after a devastating defensive performance throughout the third, reaching two threes, but the Nets hit the last 12 minutes of play with a lead of 112-91, 112 points, a new franchise record. three-quarters tied for the biggest lead. through three quarters on the road in franchise history in the playoffs.

Brooklyn started the Big Threes’ stunning fourth minute in the fourth quarter and after taking a double-digit lead in the last minute of play, Nash pulled his trio off the floor, leaving Chris Chiozza, Johnson, Mike James, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Landry Shamet to complete the contest.

The cinema room

Here’s a fun fact: Heading into Sunday’s game, the Brooklyn Nets were 13th out of 16 playoff teams in points in the paint with just 38.7 per game.

In Game 4, they recorded 26 in the first half. This is what fueled the race; easy descent keys.

Reaching the edge was always going to be the question for Kevin Durant. We knew he was going to be a dangerous threat from the start. We were confident he would be able to tune into mid-range pull-ups if he were to get off the line. Heck, most of us even felt great about his post-up play and his elite hesitation face-up play.

Driving to the rim has always been the big question for Kevin Durant after an Achillies tear, especially in the playoffs. He answered that question. Thoroughly.

He turned that rim dominance into runners, floats and just absolutely nutty shots like this that should do not come out of the fingertips of a seven footer with such ease. One of a kind.

His former OKC teammate and currently Scary Hour Troika member James Harden also showed tenacity after the rebound after showing a little sluggishness in the series’ opening two games against Boston. Here he comes to beat Tristan Thompson thoroughly after the Celtic tall man played a bit close to level to contain Hardens’ shooting gravity.

And then of course the biggest difference between Games 3 and 4, Kyrie Irving, who lit up the Celtics with revenge shots galore. Here’s the man himself making his way to the mug after using the Blake Griffins screen for the inflatable layup.

The Nets needed a proven performance after a dismal game 3. Give them credit; Brooklyn gave it away.

And after

The Nets will return to Brooklyn and play Game 5 on Tuesday, June 1. The game is slated to switch at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on WPIX-TV and also stream live on the YES Network app.

