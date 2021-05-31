Australian Fashion Week: Bambi Northwood-Blyth looks chic in a camel mini dress

Bambi Northwood-Blyth was among the celebrities in attendance at Australian Fashion Week Afterpay at Carriageworks in Sydney on Monday.

She arrived at the industrial chic venue in an acamel-colored mini dress with lace-up details at the front, which she teamed with knee-high boots.

The ex-wife of fashion designer Dan Single accessorized her look with a black clutch and styled her shoulder-length brown hair in a middle parting.

Scroll down for video

Going out in style: Bambi Northwood-Blyth was among the celebrities for Australian Fashion Week Afterpay at Carriageworks in Sydney on Monday.

Bambi, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, has previously said she works out every day of the week.

She walked the catwalks for Balenciaga and Chanel.

In July of last year, it was reported that Bambi had found love with Australian actor Thomas Cocquerel.

Fashionista: She arrived in the industrial chic place in a camel mini dress with lace-up details on the front, and accentuated her look with a black clutch

At the time, she was living with Thomas in a beachfront apartment in Bondi.

While the couple have kept their relationship out of public view, they were spotted last August as they strolled the Bondi promenade.

Thomas has appeared in a number of local and international productions including One Mile To You, In Like Flynn, Otherlife, Celeste and Kidnapping Mr. Heineken.

Body secrets: Bambi, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, has previously said she works out every day of the week

New romance: In July of last year, it was reported that Bambi had found love with Australian actor Thomas Cocquerel. Pictured on October 19, 2016 in Los Angeles

The 31-year-old has also appeared in several television shows, including the Australian drama Love Child and the American series The 100.

Bambi split from Dan Single in 2017.

They broke up about a month after he fell “feet first” from his bedroom window at the Grand D’Amour Hotel in Paris.