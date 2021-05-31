How fashion blogger Liv Schreiber is bringing positivity one step at a time





Gone are the days when fashion was just a trend. Today, fashion has become a way of life that allows people to express themselves. Social media has also played a vital role in moving the fashion industry forward with photo-focused platforms like Instagram. Influencers who share their findings and opinions have also become an important part of the industry. Liv Schreiber is an American blogger, stylist and fashion entrepreneur based in New York City. She is the co-founder of Brand Caffeine, a fashion technology company that provides tailor-made digital marketing services for fashion brands to help them build a powerful online presence. Liv leverages her knowledge by working with fashion industry titans to help emerging brands. Another way Liv is active in the fashion industry and giving back is through Zoom Fashion Week, a free educational program where she teaches hundreds of fashion students around the world. She is also always on the lookout for innovative ideas that she can bring to the fashion industry. For example, she was the first person in the country to launch an influencer styling program to style her followers and celebrity clients. Livs’ big fashion break came when she was just 21 and about to interview Google when she got a call from Jesse Itzler. Soon she was stylist for Jesse and his wife Sara Blakely, who is CEO of the billion dollar brand SPANX. Her love for the fashion world began when she was very young. Her first handbag design was featured in Garnet Hill magazine when she was just 10 years old. Her unconventional career in style and fashion has given her incredible opportunities in recent years, most notably walking to NYFW for Sorels Fashion Show 2019. She gives her social media followers a real view of her ideas, success and failure. This authentic prospect has earned him over 50,000 loyal followers on Instagram and TikTok. One of Livs’ goals is to bring positivity back into the fashion industry by sharing her life beyond fashion. She is already making an impact by combining her authenticity and encouragement with fashion and style advice. While it’s nice to look great on the outside, the inside is what really matters. She encourages her followers to reflect on their energy, kindness and positivity in the world. Her audiences love this refreshing approach to the world of style and fashion. Over the past few years, Liv has enjoyed working with and learning from her elite clients to understand how to move from A to Z in the digital fashion space. Currently, she works with some of the biggest brands including Revolve, Amanda, Moroccanoil, Uprichard, Teen Vogue, Casely, Birdies, Sorels, Refinery29, Steve Madden, Google and many more. Liv appreciates all the amazing opportunities she has had so far and looks forward to

to continue to expand its audience, clientele and business with the aspiration to see

herself on the big screen, sharing positivity and authentic ways to empower girls, someday soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos