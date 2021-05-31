Lisa Vanderpump shows off her cleavage in an ultra-glamorous black dress as she attends Robert Earl’s birthday party





She has not been on the party stage this year due to restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic. But Lisa Vanderpump more than made up for the lost time by attending Planet Hollywood CEO Robert Earl’s 70th birthday party on Saturday night at Mr. Chow Beverly Hills. The 60-year-old The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was a glamorous sight as she glowed skin-deep in a plunging black gown with a dazzling diamond necklace dripping down her cleavage. Go go voom! Lisa Vanderpump was a vision of glamor as she attended Planet Hollywood CEO Robert Earl’s 70th birthday party on Saturday night at Mr. Chow Beverly Hills. After a long year on lockdown, it’s no wonder Lisa was beaming with joy at the event. Participants were required to provide proof of vaccination during the bash, which turned out to be a happy and healthy event. The Bravo star turned heads as she stepped out of the restaurant, hand in hand with her dapper husband Ken Todd, 75. All eyes were on the famous reality TV star and her immaculate dress. Lisa’s black number tucked into her slender waist and matched perfectly with her dazzling clutch. Mr and Mrs! The Bravo star turned all heads as she walked out of the restaurant, hand in hand with dapper husband Ken Todd A vision of glamor! Lisa’s black number tightened in her slender waist and matched perfectly with her dazzling black clutch bag She was working a head full of loose curls that cascaded down to her cleavage. Ken looked stylish in a midnight blue suit with a sleek floral design on the lapel. Lisa provided a preview of the party on her Instagram account, where she posted a photo of herself sitting next to restaurant owner Mr. Chow, Michael Chow. “ The perfect dinner mate @mrchow and that would be Mr. Chow lol, happy birthday @realrobertearl a beautiful night, ” she captioned the photo. Friends in high places! Vanderpump posted a selfie taken with Mr. Chow Restaurant owner Michael Chow Strike a pose! Dorit Kemsley showed off her fabulous party look on her Instagram account on Saturday night Lisa was just one of the many stars celebrating Robert’s big day. The bash was certainly an unforgettable memory. A cake was donated by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, and comedy was provided by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who made attendees laugh. Among the touching moments, Robert’s father, 95, serenaded the crowd with Frank Sinatra’s classic My Way. Falling jaws! Dorit showed off a lot of cleavage and leg in the fun black and white look Soulmates: Dorit posed with dressed-up husband Paul Kemsley Guest Dorit Kemsley shared a heartwarming video of the performance on her Instagram account, which received a standing ovation from the crowd. She also shared Sebastian’s hilarious styles. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star also showed off her stunning party look on her Instagram account. Dorit looked simply stunning in a chic black and white dress that hugged her fabulous curves. She accentuated her long legs with black and white heels and styled her blonde locks into a bright, fun flip. His and hers! Rosie Huntington-Whitley gave a very leggy presentation in her black ensemble as she attended the party with her husband Jason Statham Man of style! Adrien Brody looked smart in an all black look that included a pointy leather jacket Aww! One of the touching moments included a performance by Robert’s 95-year-old father who serenaded Frank Sinatra’s classic My Way. Room driver! Robert’s father received a standing ovation from the guests MDR! Sebastian Maniscalco made the crowd laugh Safe and sound: clients had to provide proof of vaccination Last night’s glamor for @robertearl 70th birthday bash @mrchow (black and white heart emojis). such a fun evening! (emoji champagne glasses), ” she captioned a slideshow of her look. Model Rosie Huntington-Whitley and her husband Jason Statham were also in attendance. The Victoria’s Secret model put on a very leggy display in a black mini dress, strappy heels and a leather jacket. Happy Birthday! The cake was donated by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro Make a wish! The red tiered cake was adorned with golden accents and flowers Adrien Brody breathed fresh air as he left the party dressed in black, including a pointy leather jacket. It’s no wonder Earl has so many stars celebrating his special day. Earl is the founder and CEO of the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain and president of the Las Vegas base, the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. In addition to his hospitality work, Earl is also the host of the eponymous Cooking Channel show, Be My Guest by Robert Earl. Earl is the founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood restaurant chain and president of Las Vegas staple restaurant, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (pictured at Cosmopolitan Estiatorio Milos restaurant) A real treat! Earl also hosts his eponymous Cooking Channel show, Be My Guest. His big day! Earl was celebrated by a number of stars on Saturday night (pictured 2007)

