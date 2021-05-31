Australian Fashion Week returns





Australian Fashion Week is back on the catwalks as a report shows the industry contributes more than $ 27.2 billion to the Australian economy. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event, mainly based at Sydney’s Carriageworks, is the first national fashion show to be held live anywhere in the world for more than a year . The five-day event coincides with the release of an EY report, From High Fashion to High Visibility, detailing the economic contribution of Australia’s fashion and textile sector. According to the Australian Fashion Council, which commissioned it, it is the most comprehensive study of the fashion and textile industry ever carried out in Australia. He revealed that the industry generates $ 7.2 billion in export revenue for Australia, while the industry’s economic impact accounts for over 1.5% of the national economy. The study also found that industry employs nearly half a million Australians, more than mining and utilities, with women making up 77% of the workforce. AFC CEO Leila Naja Hibri said the report highlighted the economic strength of the fashion industry. “This groundbreaking report highlights the true economic weight of our dynamic and diverse industry,” she said. “To date, the overall value of the industry’s economic contribution – and its predominantly female workforce – has not been fully recognized. “We can now better understand the impact of the important role of this sector in Australia’s creative economy and the enormous potential for its future.” The research coincides with Australian Fashion Week, which on Monday paid tribute to industry pioneer Carla Zampatti, who died last month. It will be the biggest fashion week since 2015 with more than 70 of Australia’s top designers, including collections from eight Indigenous fashion designers on Wednesday. The week will focus on sustainable development and it is also the first time in 25 years of history that the public is invited to attend, with 41 parades, workshops, round tables, masterclasses as well as live podcasts. Romance Was Born presents his designs at Carriageworks Monday night with the final show Friday night.

