Women call out men’s sleazy Tinder-style comments on LinkedIn

Nadia Owen was praised for arresting the man.

Women are calling out to men who use the professional networking platform LinkedIn like the dating app Tinder, revealing that they often get hit and receive unwanted attention on their appearance.

Nadia Owen, Sales Manager for Meetings and Special Events, first drew attention to “inappropriate conduct” last week.

After a man told her she had “the most interesting pair of eyes,” Ms. Owen got tired of fighting back, telling her to “save her for Tinder, mate.”

“Why should a man’s opinion of my eyes – or any other part of the body – be of value?” she wrote.

Her response read, “They seem to tell me that there is more to this woman than I might think I know at first glance.”

Ms Owen posted the exchange on her LinkedIn page, sparking hundreds of comments.

“I can’t tell you how often I get messages like this – unwarranted, unprofessional, and disrespectful to myself and the corporate networking platform we are on,” Ms. Owen wrote.

Nadia Owen’s conversation on LinkedIn.

Among the responses were other women describing their own similar experiences.

A woman shared her own conversation with a man, who claimed that she “must have had personal issues” after shooting him for writing “Hi sweetie xxx”.

“Do I know you? I don’t necessarily appreciate the overly personal greeting… it’s LinkedIn, not Tinder.

His response, in part, read, “Who do you think you are?” I was just a very nice guy. You must have personal issues, honey.

He also called it “dill” and “shame”.

Another woman said she rejected the “random posts” on LinkedIn, only for some men to find her through Instagram, Facebook and her work email.

“It’s not just a small group of men hiding behind their computers, cellphones, cars… engaging in this inappropriate and foul-smelling behavior,” another woman wrote.

“If we (women) were to name and shame each and every one of them, it would be an endless attack.

“I hope real, respectful, decent men will begin to hold their shadow male friends accountable rather than promoting and accepting this shady behavior.”

Ms Owen told NCA NewsWire that her post received more than 45,000 views.

Although she didn’t expect her post to go viral, Ms Owen said it’s important to speak out against bad behavior.

“This is not the first time and it probably won’t be the last,” she said on Monday.

LinkedIn says it encourages members to let them know if something is wrong.

“If you don’t do it early, these people will think it’s okay.

“Really, the only time (being touched) should be anything you plan on is when you’re on a dating app.”

Some men also commented on the post, praising Ms Owen for stopping the unwanted advance.

“This is disgusting and totally inappropriate behavior. Shame on him and thank you for handling this the way you did, ”one man wrote.

Another man said, “LinkedIn needs to introduce a ‘click and share’ button that instantly shares their obscene comments with all of their contacts so that they can rejoice in their embarrassment. Totally wrong and pathetic.

A spokesperson for LinkedIn said the platform aims to maintain a safe, professional and respectful community for all members.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment and have introduced new tools to this space to keep our members safe,” they said in a statement.

“This includes strengthening our community policies to be even clearer on our position on harassment and romantic advances on LinkedIn.”

The company also added reminders to keep conversations professional and introduced a more transparent reporting process.

“We encourage all members to let us know if something is wrong and we will promptly investigate and take action to enforce our policies,” the spokesperson said.

“Our teams use a combination of technical measures, human review and reports from our members to uncover any harassment.”

