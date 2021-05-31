Sona Mehandiratta, fashion designer Delhis influences the glamor industry with her own clothing brand-SONARSH

Fashion designers play a vital role not only in the world of glamor and entertainment, but even in the corporate sectors. Sona Mehandiratta is one of those people who has been a part of all of these worlds and also excelled in everything she has tried.

Every girl wants to look her best and feel confident on her wedding day or on special occasions. A professional and creative clothing designer can make all the difference in making you look breathtaking and ready to shoot on your big day.

Free your inner goddess with a beautiful look by one and only Sona mehandiratta. , one of the top celebrity clothing brand owners in Delhi.

Six years later, we have succeeded in creating our brand SONARSH , as one of Delhi’s reliable, luxurious and affordable bespoke designer brands. Sona was recently awarded as Delhi NCR’s best bespoke luxury designer.

Sona Mehandiratta is one of India’s most important fashion designers, and her prodigious artistic instincts have made her indispensable to models, brides, influencers, artist bloggers, corporate employees and celebrities etc. orchestrating her exclusive designs and collection – Sona is a dynamic fashion designer whose talent and vision have made her a leading creative force in India.

Sona, being creative and since my childhood has always been inclined towards art and fashion. But like any other deserving student of her age, she pursued an MBA and landed a corporate job, but ever since fashion crept into her blood, she has listened to her heart to follow her passion.

Time management, pressure management, optimal use of available resources are some of the qualities she owes to her short but rewarding experience at Hyundai Motors as a Management Trainee.

Fashion is a reflection of our true personality. It gives us the freedom to express myself through my work. Six years later, as a new mom, juggling parenthood and a strong desire to return to work, her daughter’s first birthday turned out to be a turning point in her life. She designed her daughter’s twinning birthday outfit and received countless compliments for the same. This motivated her to launch her own brand SONARSH, a brand of personalized clothing for women and children, which is a fusion of her name Sona with the name of her daughters Arshia.

Sona says, “I don’t want to limit my fashion design skills to just producing outfits. I want to use fashion as a way to have a positive impact on society, to be an influencer and to give fashion a purpose. My brand promises to break the inhibition of people who associate brands with fancy prices that are out of reach for most people. “

We aim to become one of the most user-friendly and unique brands in terms of quality of design and service, serving customers not only in India but around the world for years to come.

Sona mehandiratta is Delhi NCR’s best luxury bespoke designer. She has traveled to cities like Udaipur, Jaipur in India and foreign cities of Hongkong, Dubai Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and many other places in recognition of her extremely fine work and talent in the field of clothing.

Sona mehandiratta has created head-turning red carpet looks with flair and style for several famous clients: “ My goal with every client who sits in my chair, be it a bride, a model, a celebrity or the girl. next door they feel the best version of themselves. To achieve this, I customize each look to recreate that special design experience for my clients. “

Sona knows that she must continue to evolve with the changing trends in the fashion industry. That’s why she continually updates her skills and tries out new designs and looks.

Sona is an expert at showcasing a woman’s inner and outer beauty with the right designs and artistic instincts. All the women out there, relax as you beautify yourself by the Sonarsh collection, she will create the exquisite flawless looks for your best memorable day!