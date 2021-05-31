The edited directory photos are as sexist as they are ugly





For some, the school photo day can be a source of anxiety, especially during those tough years in high school. Students insist on trying to decide what to wear that will be cool enough, cute enough, memorable enough, appropriate enough. Now imagine choosing that perfect outfit and smiling the perfect smile, to open your phone book months later and gasp in horror. Dozens of students and parents are outraged because the yearbook photos of at least 80 students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Fla. Were edited without consent. Students with bare shoulders or low necklines were hastily covered with scanned black bars or mismatched patches of fabric. The changes are as inherently sexist as they are unsightly. A little background: Bartram has been criticized for the disparate way in which dress code policies have been enforced between boys and girls, and for the exclusion of gender non-conforming and transgender students. There are group photos in the directory that include the boys’ swim team wearing only bandage-sized briefs. These images have not been modified. Of course. Newsflash: Teenage girls have boobs. And forcing them to hide their bodies, especially developing bodies, sends them a message that they should be ashamed and embarrassed about their anatomy. It teaches them that their body is somehow inappropriate. It is to objectify and sexualize them. It is wrong. Christina Langston, a spokesperson for the school district, told the St. Augustine Record that a teacher who is also the yearbook coordinator made the changes after deciding that some of the photos violated the dress code. These students were allowed to wear these outfits throughout the day without reprimand, but were subsequently rendered clownish. The previous procedure of Bartram Trail High Schools was to not include photos of students in the yearbook that they deemed to be in violation of the student code of conduct, so digital changes were a solution to ensure that all students were included in the yearbook, Langston told The Record. She said the school would offer refunds to those who wanted one, and the district was receiving feedback from parents / guardians / students on improving this process for next year. Feedback is not what this school needs. He needs educators and administrators who can make logical decisions that do not bring mortifying and unnecessary attention to his student body. Their goal should be to build self-esteem, not destroy it. If the photos need to be changed, they should be changed for everyone. If there is a dress code that must be observed, it must be applied to all students on every page of the yearbook. Suzette Hackney writes for USA Today. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter at @ suzyscribe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos