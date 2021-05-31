What does the JD Logistics IPO mean for the fashion industry?





JD Group floated its logistics brand on the stock exchange at the end of May as part of an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong that gives the company a market capitalization of around $ 33 billion. This decision confirms the importance of an integrated value chain in the fashion market. After pricing stocks in the lower half of its indicative range (around $ 6 a piece), the stock gained as much as 18% at the start of trading last Friday. It plans to use most of the proceeds from the offering to modernize and expand its logistics networks, and to develop technologies for use in its supply chain and logistics services. Major investors include Japans SoftBank Group, Singapore Temasek Holdings and Blackstone. Note, the IPO of JD Logistics follows sales of shares in the city by JD.com and another of its subsidiaries last year, which raised a total of nearly $ 8.5 billion, according to Dealogic. Richard Liu, president and CEO of JD.com, said the company now has 500 million active users in its services, and underlined the growing importance of its supply chain infrastructure as a driver new business and income. JD is also increasingly the partner of choice for millions of businesses that benefit from our advanced supply chain infrastructure to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency, Liu said. JD Logistics IPO Expected To Attract More Luxury Brands To Their Ecosystem Unable to find a third party capable of keeping up with the speed and volume of its e-commerce activity, JD.com established JD Logistics in 2007 as a separate unit to meet its growing demands for supply chain and logistics. The first sites of the network were based in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. In three years, it became the first e-commerce company in the world to offer overnight delivery, ahead of Amazons’ two-day promise in the United States. In 2017, the group split into its own entity and started offering services to third-party retailers. In 2018, it started offering consumers a new parcel delivery service. Today, JD Logistics operates more than 800 warehouses, serving merchants selling on JD.com as well as customers outside the platform. It competes with companies such as Shenzhen-listed SF Holding Co., ZTO Express Cayman Inc. and Alibabas logistics arm, Cainiao Network Technology Co. With the establishment of JD Logistics, JD.com has anticipated expectations brands and took action ahead of its competitors, Chris Lo, associate professor of fashion retail and marketing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, told Vogue Business China Edit. Competition among e-commerce platforms is intensifying in China, as savvy consumers seek exceptional delivery and customer service as a key differentiator, especially for luxury brands. JD and JD Logistics have focused on their omnichannel luxury solution, said Professor Lo. Earlier this month, JD.com signed a partnership with Louis Vuitton for the French luxury brand to sell on the Chinese e-commerce platform. It should be remembered that Louis Vuitton is not on the competitor JDs Tmall. Prior to that, other high-end brands including JW Anderson, Anya Hindmarch, Queen Anne Silver, Bohemia Crystal and White Mountaineering launched official flagship stores on JD.com, some of which chose JD as their first partner. of e-commerce in China. JD.com is a leader in ensuring product quality and authenticity, and is the ideal first choice for high-end international brands, a spokesperson for Queen Anne Silver said of their choice. JD has partnered with over 200 luxury brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Delvaux, Salvatore Ferragamo, covering clothing, bags, shoes, watches, jewelry, home furnishings and other categories . Image: JD Logistics IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, JD.com Corporate

