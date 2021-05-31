Natalie Portman buys Filipino-made dress for daughter – Manila Bulletin

WATCH: Natalie Portman buys Filipino-made dress for daughter
Here’s how you can get one too!
Weekends are made for shopping, and mom Natalie Portman stopped by the Frankie General Store in Australia (yes! They have an international branch there) over the weekend to buy a Ta LouLou dress for her daughter from four years old, Amelia. Installed by Jammy San Juan-Magsino, the Frankie General Store is located at 70 Oxford St., Paddington, Sydney, Australia, but they also have branches here at SM Aura and the Power Plant Mall.
One of the co-founders of Ta LouLou, Cit Sison, posted the good news on his Instagram account: “Still in shock. Since the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy for our small business and so many others, but surreal moments like this remind us to keep going and above all to be grateful for the ups and downs that we keep on going. learn. We are extremely grateful to our small team of creators and those who continue to support us, who allow us all to share our story. We created Ta LouLou with the mission of fostering creativity, advocating a life full of meaning and celebrating even the simplest of times, especially in these difficult times. We hope to continue doing it with a lot of love and care to make a difference in the lives of others, big or small, in our Ta LouLou way. Thank you@jammyalexandriafor supporting us from the start and for being so patient and understanding in helping us find ways to present our products despite the challenges.
Asked about the Lulu dress, Sison shared with Manila Lifestyle Bulletin that it was one of the first pieces launched. “It continues to be one of our bestsellers. It was first produced in a light green shade and due to the orders we have received we have decided to offer it in other colors and keep it as part of our children’s clothing since our debut in October. 2018. ”Ta LouLou also posted more details and other styles available in their online stores on their website and at Frankie’s. But you can also visit Lanai in Manila to see their clothes.
Ta Loulou is available at Frankie’s general store online and at their SM Aura and Power Plant Mall branches, or you can go to their website to shop.
